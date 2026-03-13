US KC-135 refueling aircraft crashed in Iraqi airspace

An American KC-135 refueling aircraft, which was involved in the US military campaign against Iran, crashed over western Iraq. The incident was reported by the US Central Command, writes UNN.

Details

According to the military, the crash occurred after an incident involving another aircraft.

It did not happen due to hostile fire or friendly fire – stated the Central Command.

The command notes that the crash occurred in "friendly airspace." The other aircraft was able to land safely.

Rescue operation underway

The command reported that rescue operations are underway at the crash site. However, details regarding the fate of the KC-135 crew are not yet being disclosed.

According to the US military, seven US servicemen have died since the war began on February 28. The KC-135 Stratotanker has been used by the US Air Force for over 60 years and is a key aircraft for aerial refueling, including for Navy and Marine Corps aviation.

Kuwait Airport attacked by drones, Iran targets energy resources in the region - what's happening in the Middle East