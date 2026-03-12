Kuwait Airport attacked by drones, Iran targets energy resources in the region - what's happening in the Middle East

Kuwait International Airport was hit by several drones on Thursday morning, causing material damage, the country's civil aviation authority reported, UNN writes with reference to CNN.

Details

No one was injured in the attack, according to a statement from the authority published by the state news agency KUNA. The country's airspace is currently closed due to the war with Iran.

Earlier, the airport had suspended commercial traffic, and the country's airspace was closed.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy also reported on Thursday, as noted by AP, that debris falling on six power lines across the country temporarily disabled them. The debris was the result of an interception, the ministry said in a statement. The incident led to partial power outages across the country, and electricity supply was quickly restored, the ministry reported.

The statement came shortly after Iran launched a new wave of retaliatory attacks on energy resources in the region, with strikes on two foreign oil tankers in Iraqi waters, CNN notes.

Elsewhere, in Oman, emergency services are battling a fire at fuel tanks, and Bahrain also reported that Iran attacked fuel tanks in the country early Thursday morning local time.

Video from Bahrain's National Communication Centre shows firefighters battling huge flames at a fuel depot in Muharraq after the Iranian attack.

Earlier, Bahrain's interior ministry said Iranian attacks targeted fuel tanks at a facility in the kingdom's northern province early Thursday morning, and warned residents of four nearby towns and villages to stay in their homes and close their windows.

What else is known on the 13th day of the war in the Middle East:

Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that on Wednesday, during five hours of continuous fire, it carried out a joint attack with the militant group Hezbollah on Israel, hitting more than 50 targets. Later, Israel launched a "large-scale" wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, its military reported;

Gulf countries: Iran's neighboring Gulf countries intercepted new waves of Iranian drones and missiles early Thursday morning, including in Dubai, the UAE's global business hub, where a drone crashed into a building near the elite Creek Harbour area. In Dubai, authorities also reported a "minor drone incident" in the Al Badaa area, stating that no one was injured. Kuwait's Ministry of Defense reported that on Thursday, an Iranian drone crashed into a residential building in the country, injuring two people. On Thursday morning, Bahrain activated a missile alert siren in connection with detected shelling from Iran;

Trump's speech: Speaking in Kentucky on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that "we won" in Iran, without providing evidence. This, CNN writes, also contradicts his earlier statement that "we are not done yet" with the war. Later that night, he told reporters: "The only question is when, when do we stop?"

The Pentagon told American lawmakers in a closed briefing on Tuesday that preliminary estimates indicated the war had cost at least $11 billion in the first six days. And in a rare display of criticism from the Republican Party, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski criticized Trump's actions regarding the war, demanding public hearings and stating that the administration's conflicting statements were leading to confusion;

School strike: According to CNN, sources familiar with the preliminary results of a military investigation said that "the US military accidentally hit an Iranian elementary school, likely due to outdated information about a nearby naval base." At least 168 children and 14 teachers were killed in the attack, Iranian state television reported.

