Kuwait Airport attacked by drones, Iran targets energy resources in the region - what's happening in the Middle East

$43.980.1150.930.10
ukenru
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 122 views
Lawyer called for review of rules for companies' access to Defence City special regime
Exclusive
09:02 AM • 7966 views
SBU hit one of the largest oil hubs in southern Russia - the Tikhoretsk oil pumping stationVideo
Exclusive
07:14 AM • 20373 views
Ukrainians cancel planned trips - where else can they go on vacation?
Exclusive
March 11, 07:47 PM • 31876 views
Threats of oil at $200 per barrel - what fuel prices should Ukrainians prepare for
March 11, 03:03 PM • 49188 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
March 11, 02:45 PM • 49806 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
March 11, 01:06 PM • 40452 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
March 11, 12:47 PM • 43945 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 37174 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 39811 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+15°
3m/s
34%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Russian government plans to cut budget expenditures by 10% due to falling revenues from energy exportsMarch 12, 03:45 AM • 8440 views
Man executed in Texas for brutal murder of girl and child in 2013March 12, 04:05 AM • 10199 views
IRGC, together with "Hezbollah", launched the fortieth wave of massive attacks on Israel and American basesMarch 12, 04:29 AM • 11018 views
Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed05:41 AM • 27732 views
Kharkiv and the region suffered a night drone attack from Russia, the enemy repeatedly struck rescuersPhoto07:59 AM • 13548 views
Publications
Vegetables on the windowsill - what can be grown and when to plant09:55 AM • 8092 views
Where to go for the weekend: top 10 interesting locations in Zhytomyr region for a short tripPhotoMarch 11, 04:24 PM • 38787 views
Conflict in the Middle East could create a grain surplus in Ukraine - expertMarch 11, 01:32 PM • 43448 views
Fuel prices are soaring in Europe, while in Ukraine, the increase is still more moderateMarch 11, 01:14 PM • 47075 views
NABU and SAP want more powers and less control, despite obvious risks and increased costsMarch 11, 09:01 AM • 78346 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Oksen Lisovyi
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
White House
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Jackson's legendary mother seen in public for the first time in a long whileMarch 11, 11:05 PM • 33461 views
Chuck Norris's Birthday: Top Films of the Cult Action StarVideoMarch 11, 05:32 PM • 22776 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky temporarily halted concerts due to illness: what happened to the artistMarch 11, 03:51 PM • 22306 views
Mickey Rourke evicted from rented house in Los Angeles after court decisionMarch 11, 02:04 PM • 24329 views
"After this interview, I stopped respecting her": Ivo Bobul sharply responded to Sandulesa's scandalous statementsMarch 11, 11:55 AM • 36402 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
BFM TV

Kuwait Airport attacked by drones, Iran targets energy resources in the region - what's happening in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1800 views

Several drones caused material damage to Kuwait Airport, leading to power outages. The country's airspace is closed due to military actions.

Kuwait Airport attacked by drones, Iran targets energy resources in the region - what's happening in the Middle East

Kuwait International Airport was hit by several drones on Thursday morning, causing material damage, the country's civil aviation authority reported, UNN writes with reference to CNN.

Details

No one was injured in the attack, according to a statement from the authority published by the state news agency KUNA. The country's airspace is currently closed due to the war with Iran.

Earlier, the airport had suspended commercial traffic, and the country's airspace was closed.

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy also reported on Thursday, as noted by AP, that debris falling on six power lines across the country temporarily disabled them. The debris was the result of an interception, the ministry said in a statement. The incident led to partial power outages across the country, and electricity supply was quickly restored, the ministry reported.

The statement came shortly after Iran launched a new wave of retaliatory attacks on energy resources in the region, with strikes on two foreign oil tankers in Iraqi waters, CNN notes.

Attack on two oil tankers in Iraq leads to shutdown of oil terminals12.03.26, 08:56 • 2724 views

Elsewhere, in Oman, emergency services are battling a fire at fuel tanks, and Bahrain also reported that Iran attacked fuel tanks in the country early Thursday morning local time.

Video from Bahrain's National Communication Centre shows firefighters battling huge flames at a fuel depot in Muharraq after the Iranian attack.

Earlier, Bahrain's interior ministry said Iranian attacks targeted fuel tanks at a facility in the kingdom's northern province early Thursday morning, and warned residents of four nearby towns and villages to stay in their homes and close their windows.

What else is known on the 13th day of the war in the Middle East:

  • Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said that on Wednesday, during five hours of continuous fire, it carried out a joint attack with the militant group Hezbollah on Israel, hitting more than 50 targets. Later, Israel launched a "large-scale" wave of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure across Lebanon, including the capital Beirut, its military reported;
    • Gulf countries: Iran's neighboring Gulf countries intercepted new waves of Iranian drones and missiles early Thursday morning, including in Dubai, the UAE's global business hub, where a drone crashed into a building near the elite Creek Harbour area. In Dubai, authorities also reported a "minor drone incident" in the Al Badaa area, stating that no one was injured. Kuwait's Ministry of Defense reported that on Thursday, an Iranian drone crashed into a residential building in the country, injuring two people. On Thursday morning, Bahrain activated a missile alert siren in connection with detected shelling from Iran;
      • Trump's speech: Speaking in Kentucky on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that "we won" in Iran, without providing evidence. This, CNN writes, also contradicts his earlier statement that "we are not done yet" with the war. Later that night, he told reporters: "The only question is when, when do we stop?"
        • The Pentagon told American lawmakers in a closed briefing on Tuesday that preliminary estimates indicated the war had cost at least $11 billion in the first six days. And in a rare display of criticism from the Republican Party, Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski criticized Trump's actions regarding the war, demanding public hearings and stating that the administration's conflicting statements were leading to confusion;
          • School strike: According to CNN, sources familiar with the preliminary results of a military investigation said that "the US military accidentally hit an Iranian elementary school, likely due to outdated information about a nearby naval base." At least 168 children and 14 teachers were killed in the attack, Iranian state television reported.

            Oil continues to rise in price, Brent soared to $100 again amid Iranian attacks12.03.26, 10:59 • 1578 views

            Julia Shramko

            War in UkraineNews of the World
            Energy
            Martial law
            Power outage
            Electricity
            Iraq
            Kuwait
            Bahrain
            Oman
            Iran