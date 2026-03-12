Attack on two oil tankers in Iraq leads to shutdown of oil terminals

Two oil tankers were attacked in Iraqi waters, leading to the suspension of operations at the country's oil terminals, according to Iraq's state oil company, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) identified the tankers as the Marshall Islands-flagged "Safesea Vishnu" and the Malta-flagged "Zefyros."

"Two oil tankers were subjected to a cowardly act of sabotage," Iraqi Lieutenant General Saad Maan said in comments published by the state news agency Iraqi News, adding that the attacks occurred in the country's territorial waters.

The tankers "Safesea Vishnu" and "Zefyros" were attacked off the Iraqi coast.

According to a statement posted on Facebook, the tanker "Safesea Vishnu" was chartered by a company operating under contract with SOMO. The vessel "Zefyros" was carrying condensate produced by Basrah Gas Co. It was scheduled to sail to Iraq's Khor al-Zubair port on March 12 to load an additional shipment of oil - 30,000 tons of crude for plastics production.

"This attack violates Iraq's sovereignty, and Iraq reserves the right to take necessary legal measures," Iraqi News quoted Maan as saying. The report also stated that one crew member died and the rest were rescued.

According to CNN, one crew member died and 38 were rescued from oil tankers that were left burning in the Persian Gulf after being hit by what is believed to be an Iranian naval drone.

According to the director of the Iraqi General Ports Company, the news prompted the country to suspend operations at its oil terminals. Commercial ports were not affected, the report said.

"This incident negatively affects Iraq's security and economy and poses a threat to the security of maritime navigation and oil production in Iraq's territorial waters," SOMO said in a statement.

Addition

There have been six attacks on vessels in the Persian Gulf since Wednesday, as the critical Strait of Hormuz waterway has become central to the war with Iran.

Six ships attacked in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, one sailor killed

G7 leaders, the BBC notes, said on Wednesday that they are working to "explore the possibility of escorting vessels when appropriate security conditions are established."

U.S. Central Command said civilians should stay away from Iranian ports along the Strait of Hormuz, as Tehran uses these locations for military operations.

U.S. President Donald Trump called Wednesday's oil price fluctuations a "matter of war" and later said that "oil prices are already falling."

In Oman, according to state media, several fuel tanks at Salalah port were hit by drones.

As Reuters notes, Oman's civil defense, according to state media, was working on Wednesday to contain a fire in fuel tanks at Salalah port after drones hit oil storage facilities at the port. The state news agency, citing Oman's civil defense, said that containing the fire "may take some time," without providing further details.

Earlier on Wednesday, Oman's state television reported that drones had hit fuel tanks at the port. Oman's state news agency, citing an energy ministry official, said there had been no disruption to the continuity of oil or petroleum product supplies in the country.

British maritime security company Ambrey reported that oil storage facilities were hit at the Omani port on Wednesday. According to Ambrey, no damage to merchant vessels was reported.

Maersk said on Wednesday that all operations at Salalah port in Oman have been suspended until further notice.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian informed the Sultan of Oman during a phone call that the incident regarding Salalah port would be investigated, Iranian media reported on Wednesday.

A recording of the phone call between the two leaders, provided by Oman's state news agency, states that the Sultan of Oman expressed dissatisfaction and condemnation of the attacks on Oman, without mentioning the attack on the Omani port.

Three vessels hit near the Strait of Hormuz, new Iranian attacks and threats of $200 oil and explosions across countries - the situation in the Middle East