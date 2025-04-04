$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 1058 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 9072 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 52837 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 193118 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 111916 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 372368 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 298557 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212027 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243271 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254646 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The United States has not yet decided whether to support a UN resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine

The United States is undecided on whether to support the UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

War • February 21, 08:49 AM • 27274 views

Oil shipments from Russia by sea rise to highest level since June - Bloomberg

The volume of oil supplies from Russia increased to 3. 47 million barrels per day, reaching the highest level since the end of June.

Economy • October 22, 01:56 PM • 21593 views

G7 to announce $50 billion loan for Ukraine on October 25 - European Commissioner

On October 25, G7 partners will announce contributions to a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. The repayment will be made from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, and the EU is expected to provide €35 billion.

Economy • October 22, 09:17 AM • 107764 views

The European Parliament will vote today to grant Ukraine a 35 billion euro loan

The European Parliament will consider a proposal for a €35 billion loan to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. This is part of a $50 billion G7 package to support Ukraine.

Economy • October 22, 07:18 AM • 14155 views

G7 supports Ukraine's “irreversible path” to Euro-Atlantic integration

The G7 defense ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's integration into NATO. They emphasized the importance of training programs for the Armed Forces and the creation of an army compatible with NATO forces.

War • October 19, 07:13 PM • 38695 views

Victory Plan, Peace Formula, Defense Cooperation, and Energy: Sibiga held talks with French Foreign Minister

The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and France discussed support for the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties also paid attention to defense cooperation and support for Ukraine's energy sustainability.

Politics • October 19, 11:24 AM • 21395 views

Orban plans to block $50 billion in aid to Ukraine to help Trump - Politico

Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is preparing to disrupt a $50 billion loan to Ukraine to help Trump in the election. He refuses to extend EU sanctions, blocking US participation in the financing.

Politics • October 14, 07:46 AM • 14332 views

Britain suspects 37 firms of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention - BBC

The UK government is investigating 37 companies suspected of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention. So far, no firm has been punished, and the investigation has been ongoing since December 2022.

Economy • October 11, 06:05 AM • 16611 views

Pope Francis to meet with Zelensky at the end of the week

Pope Francis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 11 in Rome. During the visit, Zelenskyy is also expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Politics • October 9, 12:44 PM • 11178 views

Zelenskyy thanks Japanese Ambassador for strengthening relations between the countries

The President of Ukraine met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his mission. Zelenskyy noted Japan's important role in supporting Ukraine and awarded the diplomat the Order of Merit.

Society • October 2, 07:30 PM • 40789 views

Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing to sign another security agreement

President Zelenskyy has announced that he is preparing to sign the 27th security agreement for Ukraine. The country has already signed 26 such agreements, the most recent being with Ireland in September of this year.

War • September 30, 05:00 PM • 19216 views

US and EU close to agreement on $50 bln aid to Ukraine from frozen Russian assets - Bloomberg

The USA and the EU have almost reached an agreement on a $50bn aid package for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. The US is ready to contribute $20bn if the EU changes the sanctions regime against Russia.

Economy • September 26, 03:49 PM • 16753 views

With €35 billion loan to Ukraine, EU moves forward without U.S. - NYT

Ursula von der Leyen announces a €35 billion loan to Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets. The EU decided to move forward with a smaller loan without US participation due to disagreements over the revision of sanctions.

Economy • September 21, 06:46 AM • 34166 views

Germany explains plans to help Ukraine after 2025

The German Finance Ministry denied information about the termination of aid to Ukraine in 2025. Part of the bilateral aid will be transferred to international programs, including $50 billion in G7 loans.

Economy • August 17, 06:45 PM • 69617 views

Japan to purchase equipment for humanitarian demining in Ukraine and hand it over to the SES

Japan has ordered 12 minibuses and 8 trailers from Ukrainian manufacturers for the SES. The equipment is part of JICA's support package for demining in Ukraine, with a total funding of more than $70 million.

War • August 16, 05:00 PM • 41989 views

The assets of the Russian Central Bank are frozen: EU's further steps are known to the media

The European Commission is developing options for further disposal of the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation worth more than $280 billion. They are considering indefinite freezing and extending it for longer periods to support Ukraine.

War • August 13, 07:12 PM • 102506 views

Russia's economic growth to slow by half in the second half of the year - Bloomberg

A Bloomberg survey shows that Russia's economic growth will slow by half in the second half of 2024. The overheated economy is slowing sharply as labor and production capacity reserves are exhausted.

News of the World • August 9, 01:50 PM • 21523 views

Pritzker resigns from her post: the State Department tells who will take over from the Special Representative for Ukraine's reconstruction

Penny Pritzker resigns as US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery due to term limits. Her duties will be taken over by Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, who will continue to support Ukraine.

Politics • August 6, 03:52 PM • 29994 views

Iranian President vows to retaliate against Israel for killing Hamas leader at meeting with Shoigu

Iran's President says the country will retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The United States warns of a possible Iranian attack on Israel, and Russia intensifies cooperation with Iran.

News of the World • August 6, 06:24 AM • 22080 views

Biden convenes national security team over threat of Iranian attack on Israel

US President Joe Biden meets with the national security team over a possible Iranian attack on Israel. The United States is ready to support Israel in the event of an attack, working to prevent an escalation of the conflict.

War • August 6, 05:05 AM • 126176 views

Critical for Ukraine: Zelensky and Shmygal agreed on a position on how to bring funds received from the use of frozen assets of the Russian Federation closer

The president of Ukraine discussed with the prime minister the use of blocked Russian assets. We are talking about the G7 decision on 5 50 billion for Ukraine and concrete steps to approach the real flow of funds.

Economy • August 5, 05:55 PM • 78996 views

Iran over Hungary warned Israel that it was planning an attack-mass media

The Israeli Foreign Minister received a warning about Iran's intention to attack through its Hungarian counterpart. Israel calls on the world to demand that Iran be held accountable for its aggressive actions.

News of the World • August 5, 05:14 PM • 22861 views

Threat of an Iranian attack on Israel: Biden will meet with the national security team

US President Joe Biden is planning a meeting with the national security team due to the worsening situation in the Middle East. The United States is strengthening its military presence in the region amid concerns about a possible Iranian attack on Israel.

News of the World • August 5, 02:59 PM • 20937 views

Oil prices fell amid a sell-off in the markets due to fears of a recession in the United States

Oil prices fell due to a sell-off in the stock market, caused by fear of a recession in the United States. The decline is limited due to the loss of supplies from Libya and the risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Economy • August 5, 02:48 PM • 24290 views

Iran is probably preparing to attack Israel, so it notified the planes of the change of course

Iran has warned the planes about changing routes. The United States warns of a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel, and airlines suspend flights to the region.

News of the World • August 5, 01:42 PM • 20319 views

Axios: Blinken warns G7 partners of possible Iranian attack on Israel on Monday

US Secretary of State Blinken informs G7 ministers of a possible Iranian attack on Israel in the next 24-48 hours. The United States expects Hezbollah and other Iranian allies in the region to participate.

News of the World • August 5, 11:14 AM • 18250 views

Ukraine and Japan discuss energy recovery ahead of the heating season

Ukraine's Deputy Energy Ministers met with the JICA delegation. The parties discussed Japan's assistance in the energy sector and plans for long-term cooperation, in particular in the development of renewable energy sources and infrastructure rehabilitation.

Economy • August 1, 05:32 PM • 41340 views

Ukraine expects access to $50 billion from Russian assets by the end of the year - Shmyhal

The Prime Minister of Ukraine discussed with the Vice President of the European Commission the decision of the G7 to provide Ukraine with $50 billion. The funds are to be made available by the end of this year.

Economy • August 1, 09:27 AM • 16491 views

Shmyhal to the Vice President of the European Commission: Ukraine's sanctions do not violate the Association Agreement, and the reaction of Slovakia and Hungary is extremely politicized

The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Vice President of the European Commission. They discussed energy sanctions, Ukraine's receipt of $50 billion from Russian assets, and the Ukraine Facility program.

Economy • August 1, 09:19 AM • 24265 views

G7 expresses concern over elections in Venezuela

G7 ministers expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and concern over the election results. They called for the publication of detailed results and a peaceful resolution of the situation amid the protests.

News of the World • July 31, 03:44 PM • 23235 views