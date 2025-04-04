The United States is undecided on whether to support the UN resolution on the third anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The volume of oil supplies from Russia increased to 3. 47 million barrels per day, reaching the highest level since the end of June.
On October 25, G7 partners will announce contributions to a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. The repayment will be made from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets, and the EU is expected to provide €35 billion.
The European Parliament will consider a proposal for a €35 billion loan to Ukraine from the proceeds of frozen Russian assets. This is part of a $50 billion G7 package to support Ukraine.
The G7 defense ministers reaffirmed their support for Ukraine's integration into NATO. They emphasized the importance of training programs for the Armed Forces and the creation of an army compatible with NATO forces.
The Foreign Ministers of Ukraine and France discussed support for the Victory Plan and the Peace Formula. The parties also paid attention to defense cooperation and support for Ukraine's energy sustainability.
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban is preparing to disrupt a $50 billion loan to Ukraine to help Trump in the election. He refuses to extend EU sanctions, blocking US participation in the financing.
The UK government is investigating 37 companies suspected of complicity in Russia's oil sanctions circumvention. So far, no firm has been punished, and the investigation has been ongoing since December 2022.
Pope Francis will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on October 11 in Rome. During the visit, Zelenskyy is also expected to hold talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.
The President of Ukraine met with Japanese Ambassador Kuninori Matsuda before the end of his mission. Zelenskyy noted Japan's important role in supporting Ukraine and awarded the diplomat the Order of Merit.
President Zelenskyy has announced that he is preparing to sign the 27th security agreement for Ukraine. The country has already signed 26 such agreements, the most recent being with Ireland in September of this year.
The USA and the EU have almost reached an agreement on a $50bn aid package for Ukraine using frozen Russian assets. The US is ready to contribute $20bn if the EU changes the sanctions regime against Russia.
Ursula von der Leyen announces a €35 billion loan to Ukraine secured by frozen Russian assets. The EU decided to move forward with a smaller loan without US participation due to disagreements over the revision of sanctions.
The German Finance Ministry denied information about the termination of aid to Ukraine in 2025. Part of the bilateral aid will be transferred to international programs, including $50 billion in G7 loans.
Japan has ordered 12 minibuses and 8 trailers from Ukrainian manufacturers for the SES. The equipment is part of JICA's support package for demining in Ukraine, with a total funding of more than $70 million.
The European Commission is developing options for further disposal of the frozen assets of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation worth more than $280 billion. They are considering indefinite freezing and extending it for longer periods to support Ukraine.
A Bloomberg survey shows that Russia's economic growth will slow by half in the second half of 2024. The overheated economy is slowing sharply as labor and production capacity reserves are exhausted.
Penny Pritzker resigns as US Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery due to term limits. Her duties will be taken over by Deputy Secretary of State Richard Verma, who will continue to support Ukraine.
Iran's President says the country will retaliate against Israel for the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh. The United States warns of a possible Iranian attack on Israel, and Russia intensifies cooperation with Iran.
US President Joe Biden meets with the national security team over a possible Iranian attack on Israel. The United States is ready to support Israel in the event of an attack, working to prevent an escalation of the conflict.
The president of Ukraine discussed with the prime minister the use of blocked Russian assets. We are talking about the G7 decision on 5 50 billion for Ukraine and concrete steps to approach the real flow of funds.
The Israeli Foreign Minister received a warning about Iran's intention to attack through its Hungarian counterpart. Israel calls on the world to demand that Iran be held accountable for its aggressive actions.
US President Joe Biden is planning a meeting with the national security team due to the worsening situation in the Middle East. The United States is strengthening its military presence in the region amid concerns about a possible Iranian attack on Israel.
Oil prices fell due to a sell-off in the stock market, caused by fear of a recession in the United States. The decline is limited due to the loss of supplies from Libya and the risk of an escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.
Iran has warned the planes about changing routes. The United States warns of a possible attack by Iran and Hezbollah on Israel, and airlines suspend flights to the region.
US Secretary of State Blinken informs G7 ministers of a possible Iranian attack on Israel in the next 24-48 hours. The United States expects Hezbollah and other Iranian allies in the region to participate.
Ukraine's Deputy Energy Ministers met with the JICA delegation. The parties discussed Japan's assistance in the energy sector and plans for long-term cooperation, in particular in the development of renewable energy sources and infrastructure rehabilitation.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine discussed with the Vice President of the European Commission the decision of the G7 to provide Ukraine with $50 billion. The funds are to be made available by the end of this year.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine had a phone conversation with the Vice President of the European Commission. They discussed energy sanctions, Ukraine's receipt of $50 billion from Russian assets, and the Ukraine Facility program.
G7 ministers expressed solidarity with the people of Venezuela and concern over the election results. They called for the publication of detailed results and a peaceful resolution of the situation amid the protests.