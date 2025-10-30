"Complex combined strike": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian attack with over 650 drones and 50 missiles

Russia launched a complex combined attack on Ukraine overnight with over 650 drones and more than 50 missiles, targeting, among other things, energy infrastructure, affecting at least 11 regions, said Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reacting to another Russian attack, writes UNN.

In many of our regions, emergency and rescue operations are underway after the night Russian attack. A complex combined strike: over 650 drones and more than fifty missiles of various types were used by the enemy, including ballistic and aeroballistic missiles. Many were shot down, but, unfortunately, there were hits. - Zelenskyy reported on social media.

According to him, ordinary residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia were damaged, and a dormitory was destroyed. "Dozens of people were reported injured as a result of the strike, including five children. Two people, unfortunately, died. My condolences to their families and friends. Rescue operations are ongoing," the President said. "In Ladyzhyn, a seven-year-old boy was seriously wounded."

"There were also many vile attacks on energy and normal life in the regions: Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Dnipro, Chernihiv, Sumy, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv. All necessary services are involved, we need to try to restore energy and water supply as quickly as possible wherever it is currently absent," the Head of State noted.

"Russia continues its terrorist war against life, and it is important that every such vile attack on civilians returns to Russia with concrete consequences - sanctions and real pressure. We expect that America, Europe, and the G7 countries will not ignore Moscow's desire to destroy everything. New steps are needed in pressure: on the Russian oil and gas industry and finances, secondary sanctions on those who sponsor this war. I thank everyone who works for peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.