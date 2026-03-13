Meeting between presidents of Colombia and Venezuela canceled after conversation with Trump

The planned meeting between Colombian President Gustavo Petro and Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodríguez was canceled a day before it was to take place. Reuters reports this with reference to a source in the office of the Colombian leader, writes UNN.

Details

The talks were scheduled for Friday and were to be Rodríguez's first face-to-face meeting at the presidential level since she came to power in Venezuela. However, the decision to cancel came shortly after Petro's phone call with US President Donald Trump.

What Petro and Trump discussed

According to Petro's office, during the conversation, the parties discussed the situation on the Colombian-Venezuelan border, the economy of the border regions, energy, and the fight against drug trafficking. Trump also wished the Colombian leader success in negotiations with Rodríguez.

Sources report that Colombia and Venezuela are working to reschedule the meeting for another date, but the reasons for its cancellation are not officially explained. The Venezuelan government has not yet commented on the situation.

The US has officially recognized the government of Delcy Rodriguez as the sole legitimate authority of Venezuela