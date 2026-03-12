The United States government has taken another step towards the full legitimization of the authority of Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, within the framework of legal proceedings in the US. Manhattan federal prosecutor Jay Clayton filed a "statement of interest" with the court, in which he officially confirmed Washington's position on recognizing the Rodriguez cabinet as the sole legitimate representative of the South American state. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The submission of the relevant document was a direct response to the federal court's request for clarification of the status of the Venezuelan leadership after the removal of Nicolas Maduro by American forces. The US State Department provided an official letter explaining the need to recognize the Rodriguez administration to ensure succession and protect national interests in legal disputes. Currently, Nicolas Maduro is under investigation on charges of drug trafficking, while opposition structures that represented the country's interests since 2019 are losing their powers in the US legal field.

The United States government recognizes Delcy Rodriguez as the acting president of Venezuela. This clarification is provided in light of Washington's recent steps to officially recognize the new Venezuelan government and its powers in resolving disputes over the country's assets. — Prosecutor Jay Clayton's statement reads.

US State Department Argumentation

Michael Kozak, a senior official in the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs at the State Department, detailed the reasons for this change in course in his address on March 10.

According to him, the stability of Venezuela's financial obligations to international creditors and victims of armed conflict requires a clear definition of the subject of authority.

The new diplomatic line of the White House under Donald Trump is aimed at the rapid integration of the Rodriguez government into international legal mechanisms to resolve long-standing property claims accumulated during the rule of Hugo Chavez and Nicolas Maduro.

