US and Venezuela officially restore diplomatic relations after Maduro's removal

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
11:07 PM • 5000 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
March 5, 05:43 PM • 15353 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 5, 05:39 PM • 21472 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
March 5, 12:41 PM • 48109 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
March 5, 12:39 PM • 85751 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 48343 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 43305 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 69554 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 26205 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 49854 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
3.7m/s
84%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump wants to be "involved in the appointment" of Iran's next leader, calling Khamenei's son "unacceptable"March 5, 05:09 PM • 5250 views
Hungarian opposition leader criticizes Zelenskyy for statement about OrbánMarch 5, 05:28 PM • 11138 views
Bali police confirm mutilated remains belong to missing Ukrainian touristMarch 5, 06:04 PM • 9622 views
Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - TrumpMarch 5, 06:09 PM • 6738 views
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 10323 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhotoMarch 5, 02:41 PM • 25861 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attackedMarch 5, 12:59 PM • 55337 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 69554 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 78511 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 78392 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhotoMarch 5, 06:11 PM • 10343 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideoMarch 5, 03:38 PM • 14182 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 35650 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 42543 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 57629 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lancet (loitering munition)
The Diplomat
Gold

US and Venezuela officially restore diplomatic relations after Maduro's removal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

The US State Department announced the restoration of diplomatic ties with Venezuela following Maduro's removal. The parties will focus on political reconciliation and ensuring a stable transition to a democratically elected government.

US and Venezuela officially restore diplomatic relations after Maduro's removal

The US State Department announced an agreement on the full restoration of diplomatic ties with Venezuela, effectively ending years of Caracas' political isolation. The parties plan to focus on political reconciliation within the country and ensuring a stable transition to a democratically elected government under the supervision of the international community. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new leadership of Venezuela demonstrates readiness for radical economic reforms in partnership with the Donald Trump administration. During the visit of the American delegation led by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, the parties discussed mechanisms for attracting investments in the extractive industry.

US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oil28.02.26, 02:55 • 22832 views

Delcy Rodriguez assured allies of her intention to act as quickly as possible to open access to the country's colossal mineral wealth, which had been under sanctions pressure for years.

This step will contribute to our joint efforts to ensure stability, support economic recovery, and promote political reconciliation in Venezuela.

— the US State Department said in a statement.

Historical context and change of political vector

The resumption of embassy operations will mark the end of the diplomatic crisis that has lasted since 2019, when Washington recognized the Maduro regime as illegitimate. The return of American diplomats to Caracas signals the White House's confidence in the irreversibility of political changes in the Latin American country.

The main priority for the coming months is to create conditions for transparent elections, which will allow Venezuela to finally return to the global economic system as a reliable supplier of raw materials.

Trump administration prepares lawsuit against acting Venezuelan President Rodriguez04.03.26, 12:23 • 6470 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Sanctions
The Diplomat
United States Department of State
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States