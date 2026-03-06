The US State Department announced an agreement on the full restoration of diplomatic ties with Venezuela, effectively ending years of Caracas' political isolation. The parties plan to focus on political reconciliation within the country and ensuring a stable transition to a democratically elected government under the supervision of the international community. This was reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

The new leadership of Venezuela demonstrates readiness for radical economic reforms in partnership with the Donald Trump administration. During the visit of the American delegation led by Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, the parties discussed mechanisms for attracting investments in the extractive industry.

Delcy Rodriguez assured allies of her intention to act as quickly as possible to open access to the country's colossal mineral wealth, which had been under sanctions pressure for years.

This step will contribute to our joint efforts to ensure stability, support economic recovery, and promote political reconciliation in Venezuela. — the US State Department said in a statement.

Historical context and change of political vector

The resumption of embassy operations will mark the end of the diplomatic crisis that has lasted since 2019, when Washington recognized the Maduro regime as illegitimate. The return of American diplomats to Caracas signals the White House's confidence in the irreversibility of political changes in the Latin American country.

The main priority for the coming months is to create conditions for transparent elections, which will allow Venezuela to finally return to the global economic system as a reliable supplier of raw materials.

