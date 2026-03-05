Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should get to work and make a deal. According to Trump, Zelenskyy is the obstacle, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to conclude a peace agreement. Trump stated this to POLITICO, as reported by UNN.

Zelenskyy should get to work and make a deal. I think Putin is ready to make a deal - said Trump.

The American leader added that the President of Ukraine does not show sufficient readiness for negotiations.

It's impossible to imagine that he is the obstacle. You don't have any trump cards. And now he has even fewer - added Trump.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, stated that he seeks the quickest possible end to the war – ideally within a month.