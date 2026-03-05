Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - Trump

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
05:43 PM • 3904 views
Ukraine received a request from the US for support in defending against "Shaheds" in the Middle East region - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:39 PM • 7374 views
Dollar soars - financier explains reasons and gives advice to Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:41 PM • 29260 views
Sowing Campaign 2026 in Ukraine: How Fuel, Fertilizers, and Personnel Shape the New Cost of HarvestPhoto
12:39 PM • 57739 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange - 200 Ukrainians returned home, including defenders of Mariupol
March 5, 12:11 PM • 39797 views
EU to push partners to cover €30 billion deficit for Ukraine - Bloomberg
Exclusive
March 5, 12:00 PM • 38727 views
No longer to strike with "Kalibrs" - SBU revealed details of damage to frigate "Admiral Essen"Photo
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 61021 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 08:05 AM • 24552 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 47873 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 78004 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
3.4m/s
73%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 69097 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 27296 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 42193 views
Shahed that hit British airbase in Cyprus was not launched from Iran - APPhoto01:04 PM • 40772 views
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 14070 views
Publications
Useful, tasty, and quick to prepare - culinary preps that will make life easierPhoto02:41 PM • 14517 views
Iran expands missile strikes: which countries have already been attacked12:59 PM • 42642 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
March 5, 11:33 AM • 61031 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs ServiceMarch 5, 09:41 AM • 69525 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 72856 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleh Kiper
Rafael Grossi
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Qatar
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Megan Fox returned to Instagram after an almost two-year hiatus and immediately showed candid photosPhoto06:11 PM • 1372 views
MILA NITICH shocked with a confession - why she was forbidden to sing the song "I Repent" at 18 years oldPhotoVideo03:38 PM • 6540 views
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhotoMarch 5, 11:40 AM • 27644 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 39050 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 54275 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Storm Shadow cruise missile

Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2324 views

Donald Trump stated that Volodymyr Zelenskyy should make a deal, as Putin is allegedly ready for peace. The American leader believes that Zelenskyy is not showing sufficient readiness for negotiations.

Zelenskyy must get down to business and make a deal, he is the obstacle - Trump

US President Donald Trump stated that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should get to work and make a deal. According to Trump, Zelenskyy is the obstacle, as Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is allegedly ready to conclude a peace agreement. Trump stated this to POLITICO, as reported by UNN

Zelenskyy should get to work and make a deal. I think Putin is ready to make a deal 

- said Trump. 

The American leader added that the President of Ukraine does not show sufficient readiness for negotiations.

It's impossible to imagine that he is the obstacle. You don't have any trump cards. And now he has even fewer 

- added Trump. 

Recall 

US President Donald Trump, during a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday, stated that he seeks the quickest possible end to the war – ideally within a month.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine