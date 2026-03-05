Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering

$43.720.26
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 796 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 10657 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 31902 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 64014 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 72660 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 77340 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 42086 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 39080 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 61048 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 83098 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
White House explains rash on Trump's neck as use of preventative cream
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in Kuwait
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 796 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yield
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 72661 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 77341 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Wang Yi (politician)
Robert Fico
Ukraine
Iran
United States
China
Israel
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny Blanco
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in London
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problems
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
Financial Times

Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for her volunteer work. She has delivered about 400 vehicles to the Ukrainian military.

Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn received a special award for volunteer work from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

So, the performer said that she was awarded the "Golden Heart" award, which recognizes people who actively help the country during the war. According to the singer, she received the award for her volunteer work, which she has been doing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Fedyshyn shared that she perceives this award not only as her own achievement, but as a result of the joint work of a large team of people who support her charitable initiatives. The artist thanked everyone who joins fundraising, participates in charity auctions, and helps organize assistance for the Ukrainian military.

This award is not only mine. It belongs to everyone who supports our common cause. I thank the volunteer team for their daily work, my husband — for his faith and support, and also all the viewers who come to concerts, donate and help our defenders

- the singer noted.

The performer also emphasized that she plans to continue actively volunteering. According to her, during the full-scale war, she has already managed to transfer about 400 cars to the Ukrainian military, and this assistance will continue to grow.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych with the Order of Freedom for civic courage.

Stanislav Karmazin

