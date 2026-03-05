Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteering

Ukrainian singer Iryna Fedyshyn received a special award for volunteer work from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This was reported by UNN with reference to the celebrity's Instagram.

So, the performer said that she was awarded the "Golden Heart" award, which recognizes people who actively help the country during the war. According to the singer, she received the award for her volunteer work, which she has been doing since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Fedyshyn shared that she perceives this award not only as her own achievement, but as a result of the joint work of a large team of people who support her charitable initiatives. The artist thanked everyone who joins fundraising, participates in charity auctions, and helps organize assistance for the Ukrainian military.

This award is not only mine. It belongs to everyone who supports our common cause. I thank the volunteer team for their daily work, my husband — for his faith and support, and also all the viewers who come to concerts, donate and help our defenders - the singer noted.

The performer also emphasized that she plans to continue actively volunteering. According to her, during the full-scale war, she has already managed to transfer about 400 cars to the Ukrainian military, and this assistance will continue to grow.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote about how Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych with the Order of Freedom for civic courage.