White House explains rash on Trump's neck as use of preventative cream

Photo: Reuters

The US presidential administration has issued an official statement regarding the health of 79-year-old Donald Trump after journalists noticed a distinct red spot on his neck during the Medal of Honor ceremony. White House physician Sean Barbabella assured that the redness was a result of using a common medical preparation, but refused to specify the diagnosis or the exact name of the remedy. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

According to Dr. Barbabella, the president is undergoing a short course of treatment that will last about a week, although visual traces on the skin may persist much longer. The White House is trying to minimize speculation, calling the procedure a standard preventive measure.

The president is using a very common cream on the right side of his neck, which is a prophylactic for the skin. The president has been using this treatment for one week, and the redness is expected to last for several weeks. – the doctor's statement reads.

Trump's health during his second presidential term

Despite press secretary Caroline Leavitt's assurances that there is no cause for concern, the public continues to observe signs of physical fatigue and swelling in the president.

Earlier, Donald Trump explained the presence of bruises on his hands by actively taking aspirin to thin his blood, while the White House diagnosed him with chronic venous insufficiency. In January 2026, the president personally denied rumors of deteriorating health, stating that his "health is perfect," and in-depth medical examinations at the Walter Reed center found no critical pathologies.

Despite signs of aging, Donald Trump ignores doctors' advice and relies on his own genetics