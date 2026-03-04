Iraq experiences full blackout, causes not yet named

A complete power outage occurred in all provinces of Iraq. This was reported in a statement published on Wednesday evening by the country's Ministry of Electricity, UNN reports with reference to Xinhua.

Let's add

The cause of the outage is not yet clear. Officials said crews are working to restore power plants and transmission lines.

The outages have already affected the semi-autonomous Kurdish region after operations at a key gas field were suspended due to security concerns. Iraq's oil ministry also said on Tuesday that it had halted production at a major field near Basra, citing a shortage of tankers in the Persian Gulf amid the conflict.

Oil-rich Iraq to cut production after Strait of Hormuz closure