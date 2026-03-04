$43.450.22
March 3, 06:22 PM
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
March 3, 04:32 PM
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
March 3, 01:15 PM
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
March 3, 12:11 PM
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
March 3, 11:55 AM
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
March 2, 04:02 PM
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently

Kyiv • UNN

 • 502 views

Due to the war in Iran, maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has almost stopped. Only two oil and chemical tankers passed on Monday, while usually there are about 60.

War in Iran almost halted traffic through the Strait of Hormuz - how many oil tankers have passed recently

The war in Iran has led to an almost complete halt of maritime traffic through the critical Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, only two oil and chemical tankers passed through this waterway, according to S&P Global Commodities at Sea, provided to CNN, writes UNN.

Details

This is fewer than the five oil and chemical vessels that passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday, after the war began on Saturday.

Typically, about 60 oil and chemical vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz, carrying approximately one-fifth of the world's daily oil consumption.

Iranian forces are threatening to attack vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, and insurance companies have canceled war risk coverage for ships in waters near Iran.

Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz and threatens to set fire to vessels attempting to pass through02.03.26, 23:04 • 13266 views

The situation in the Strait of Hormuz has contributed to a sharp rise in global oil prices this week, and analysts warn of a further jump if vessel traffic does not resume soon.

Oil prices surged by as much as 13%, with analysts suggesting over $100 per barrel02.03.26, 11:14 • 6460 views

"A war between the United States and Israel against Iran could be the largest oil supply disruption in history if oil supplies through the narrow Strait of Hormuz remain low or cease entirely," Jim Burkhard, head of oil research at S&P, wrote in his report on Monday.

In addition to vessels carrying oil and chemicals, S&P reported that seven other vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Monday. This is fewer than 20 on Sunday and about 75 on a normal day.

ISW: Iran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz caused an oil price surge03.03.26, 07:15 • 10455 views

Julia Shramko

EconomyNews of the World