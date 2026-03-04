Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police details

$43.230.13
50.600.26
ukenru
March 3, 06:22 PM • 10565 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 18351 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 19497 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 25480 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 30938 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 22347 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 21111 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23490 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34024 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 113067 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2m/s
82%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Oil-rich Iraq to cut production after Strait of Hormuz closureMarch 3, 04:34 PM • 5400 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 8716 views
DNA confirmed Komarov's presence at the kidnappers' villa in Bali - MediaMarch 3, 05:25 PM • 6250 views
Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - media08:11 PM • 4878 views
US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - MediaVideo08:19 PM • 4612 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 27515 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 58291 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 59377 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 113067 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 75355 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rafael Grossi
Bashar al-Assad
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
Israel
United States
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 8750 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 13553 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 19604 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 34837 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 41703 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The Diplomat
MIM-104 Patriot

Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In Kharkiv, a man born in 1980 was killed and his wife, born in 1982, was injured as a result of an explosion of an unidentified object near the entrance of a building. Police are investigating the incident as an accident.

Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police details

In Kharkiv, a man died and another person was injured as a result of the detonation of an unidentified object. This was reported by the press service of the police in Kharkiv Oblast, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 3, at about 9:00 p.m., an explosion occurred near the entrance of an apartment building in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.

As a result of the incident, a man born in 1980 died on the spot. His wife, born in 1982, sustained bodily injuries. The victim was hospitalized in a medical facility.

- the report says.

It is indicated that law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy. Previously, the main version is "accident", and the issue of legal qualification of the event in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

Recall

On February 17, in Zaporizhzhia, a 56-year-old man died as a result of a grenade explosion in a multi-story building.

10-year-old boy killed by grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi region23.02.26, 12:34 • 4121 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine