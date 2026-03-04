Man killed, wife injured in Kharkiv explosion: police details

In Kharkiv, a man died and another person was injured as a result of the detonation of an unidentified object. This was reported by the press service of the police in Kharkiv Oblast, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that on March 3, at about 9:00 p.m., an explosion occurred near the entrance of an apartment building in the Osnovianskyi district of Kharkiv.

As a result of the incident, a man born in 1980 died on the spot. His wife, born in 1982, sustained bodily injuries. The victim was hospitalized in a medical facility. - the report says.

It is indicated that law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy. Previously, the main version is "accident", and the issue of legal qualification of the event in accordance with the Criminal Code of Ukraine is being resolved.

Recall

