10-year-old boy killed by grenade explosion in Khmelnytskyi region

In the Khmelnytskyi region, a 10-year-old boy died and his 45-year-old mother was injured as a result of a grenade explosion. Police are investigating the circumstances, and a criminal case has been opened, the National Police in the region reported on Monday, according to UNN.

The tragedy occurred yesterday, February 22, around 9:45 PM, in the village of Mala Kuzhelivka, Dunaivtsi community.

Law enforcement officers preliminarily established that a 45-year-old mother and her 10-year-old son were in one of the rooms of the house. According to preliminary information, the boy was playing with a grenade, which exploded. - the police reported.

Ambulance doctors, a police investigative team, forensic experts, explosives technicians, and a dog handler immediately arrived at the scene.

Medics tried to resuscitate the boy. Unfortunately, he sustained injuries incompatible with life. The woman was hospitalized in the traumatology department of Dunaivtsi Hospital. - law enforcement officers stated.

Law enforcement officers inspected the house and the surrounding area for dangerous objects and seized the remains of the grenade for examination.

Based on this fact, investigators opened a criminal case under Part 1 of Article 263 and Part 2, Paragraph 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The investigation is ongoing.

