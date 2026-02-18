$43.260.09
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor

In Zaporizhzhia, a man died as a result of a grenade explosion in an apartment

Kyiv

 8 views

In Zaporizhzhia, a 56-year-old man died on February 17 as a result of a grenade explosion in an apartment building. Police are investigating the incident and establishing the origin of the ammunition.

In Zaporizhzhia, a man died as a result of a grenade explosion in an apartment

A 56-year-old man died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of a grenade explosion in an apartment building. This was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to UNN.

The tragic incident occurred on February 17 in the Dnipro district of the city. Around 2:38 PM, the police received a report of an unidentified object exploding in one of the apartments. As a result of the detonation, the man sustained severe bodily injuries and died at the scene while receiving medical assistance.

- the statement reads.

According to preliminary investigation data, the residents of the apartment, along with acquaintances, were consuming alcoholic beverages. While in the premises, one of the men took a grenade that was lying on the windowsill, went out with it into the corridor, where the ammunition exploded.

During the inspection of the scene, law enforcement officers seized grenade fragments, a lever, a ring, and a safety pin. In addition, another F-1 grenade body was found in the kitchen. All material evidence has been sent for expert examination. The origin of the ammunition is currently being established.

Criminal proceedings have been initiated under Part 1 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine with the note "accident" and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, or explosives. A pre-trial investigation is underway.

The police once again emphasized that storing ammunition poses a deadly danger, as even without visible damage, it can detonate from the slightest mechanical impact.

Law enforcement officers urge citizens, if they discover suspicious objects, not to touch them, to move to a safe distance, and to immediately report them by calling 102 or 101.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia, seven people were injured, including a six-year-old girl with a head injury and an eighteen-month-old child in critical condition. One woman died, and residential buildings were damaged.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

