National Police of Ukraine

$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin
May 28, 05:16 PM • 14728 views

Trump Says He's Ready to Negotiate with Zelenskyy and Putin

Exclusive
May 28, 02:57 PM • 44193 views

End of "trade visa-free regime" between Ukraine and the EU: expert named possible scenarios

Exclusive
May 28, 12:43 PM • 67281 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

May 28, 12:12 PM • 114925 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

May 28, 10:11 AM • 82569 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
May 28, 09:43 AM • 87364 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 163291 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 71299 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173214 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 221529 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
0m/s
95%
744mm
Popular news

Petr Pavel is trying to ensure military support for Ukraine regardless of the outcome of future presidential elections - Politico

May 28, 02:58 PM • 30525 views

Russians killed a woman with air bombs in Sumy region: details of the tragedy

May 28, 04:08 PM • 3784 views

A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison

May 28, 04:22 PM • 3214 views

Glacier collapse in Switzerland partially buried an entire village: one person missing

May 28, 05:05 PM • 5380 views

A Chinese paraglider was carried to a record height in an updraft: incredible video footage

May 28, 05:58 PM • 4038 views
Publications

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

May 28, 02:15 PM • 95654 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 173214 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 184656 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 189360 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 221529 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Hakan Fidan

Petteri Orpo

Ursula von der Leyen

Actual places

Kyiv

Berlin

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

White House

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

May 28, 01:39 PM • 60446 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

May 28, 08:54 AM • 122694 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 63229 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 66952 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 133507 views
Actual

Facebook

Telegram

Starlink

Financial Times

YouTube

Organizations

National Police of Ukraine

News by theme

The National Police extradited a member of an international drug group that supplied drugs to Europe

A citizen of a West Asian country was on the international wanted list and tried to hide in Ukraine. He was detained and extradited.

Society • May 28, 02:04 PM • 1490 views

In the Poltava region, a school bus with ten children flew into a ditch: there are injuries

In the Poltava region, a school bus with 10 children drove into a ditch. Boys aged 6-7 were injured. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.

Society • May 28, 01:22 PM • 2108 views

Safety lesson: law enforcement officers and Ukrainian boxing legend Usyk told teenagers how not to get "hooked" by Russian special services

The SSU and the National Police conducted an online lesson for schoolchildren about the threats of recruitment by the Russian Federation. Students were told how to recognize the danger and what to do in case of attempts to involve them in sabotage.

Society • May 28, 11:44 AM • 1682 views

In a psychiatric hospital in the Poltava region, 29 people were held against their will - Lubinets

In the Poltava region, 29 prisoners were discovered who were being held against their will in a psychiatric hospital. The people had their documents and phones taken away and were forced to work for free.

Crimes and emergencies • May 28, 09:52 AM • 3568 views

World Hunger Day and Community Police Officer Day: what else is celebrated on May 28

May 28 is World Hunger Day, Community Police Officer Day, Hamburger Day and other events. On this day, the memory of St. Nikita is honored.

Society • May 28, 03:23 AM • 3186 views

Klitschko announced explosives in the yard of one of the capital's houses. The head of the KMVA denies

The mayor of Kyiv announced the discovery of explosives in the Darnytskyi district, but the head of the KMVA denied it. A subject similar to a water pipe was found at the scene.

Kyiv • May 27, 07:57 PM • 2920 views

An explosion occurred near a residential building in Kyiv: police are investigating the circumstances

In Kyiv, an unknown person threw a training grenade from the window of a building, it exploded near the entrance. As a result of the explosion, no one was injured, the police are investigating the incident.

Society • May 27, 06:06 PM • 6286 views

NACP, after checking the declarations of officials of the TCC and SP, found violations of UAH 36.8 million

NACP discovered violations of UAH 36. 8 million in the declarations of 18 TCC officials for 2024-2025. Criminal proceedings and pre-trial investigations have been initiated regarding unreliable data.

Society • May 27, 03:25 PM • 2444 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

UNN has already written about two large networks that are suspected of shadow business - “Yabko” and “Yabluka”. This time we decided to turn our attention to the Stylus network.

Economy • May 27, 03:12 PM • 181478 views

An oil refinery that illegally produced over 100 tons of fuel per day was exposed in Dnipropetrovsk region - Oleksandr Tkachuk

In Kryvyi Rih, the BEB discovered a plant that illegally produced over 100 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel every day. The fuel was sold through a network of gas stations using forged documents.

Economy • May 27, 01:48 PM • 2826 views

Shot a car with civilians in Chernihiv region during evacuation: Russian military sentenced to life imprisonment

A Russian serviceman was found guilty of killing the driver of a civilian car in the Chernihiv region in 2022. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

War • May 27, 01:08 PM • 3766 views

A policeman has been detained in Donetsk region for trading in trophy weapons - SBI

A law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk, together with his partner, bought up trophy weapons and sold them via the Internet. They seized an arsenal of weapons and ammunition.

Society • May 27, 12:33 PM • 2296 views

Attack on military personnel of the TCR in Cherkasy: a group of suspects detained

A group of people has been detained in Cherkasy for attacking military personnel of the TCR. They face up to 5 years of imprisonment for hooliganism.

Society • May 27, 10:41 AM • 2456 views

A conflict occurred in Cherkasy between local residents and employees of the TCC: the police have launched an investigation

In Cherkasy, the police are investigating hooliganism after a conflict between local residents and employees of the TCC during a check of military registration data. Law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the incident.

Society • May 26, 07:59 PM • 23513 views

From 340 to 3400 hryvnias: the Rada proposes to increase responsibility for speeding

A bill on increasing fines for speeding has been registered in the Rada. The amounts can range from 340 to 3400 hryvnias, depending on the degree of speeding.

Politics • May 26, 02:12 PM • 3744 views

In Chernihiv region, a man stabbed a soldier in the TCC during a document check: what is known

In Pryluky, a man who was taken to the TCC for verification attacked a soldier with a knife. The victim was hospitalized, the attacker was detained, and criminal proceedings were opened.

War • May 26, 01:28 PM • 2820 views

In Odesa region, a woman reported the mining of the TCC to avoid the mobilization of a relative

A resident of Odesa region reported the preparation of an explosion in the TCC, trying to prevent the mobilization of a relative. She faces up to eight years of imprisonment.

Crimes and emergencies • May 26, 01:02 PM • 2696 views

Russian agent network of missile spotters operated in Ukraine across 7 regions, the youngest being 16 years old - SSU

An agent network of Russian special services adjusted air strikes on eastern, southern, and western regions of Ukraine. The youngest of them is 16 years old, and the oldest is 23.

War • May 26, 07:19 AM • 2520 views