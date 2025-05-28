National Police of Ukraine

A citizen of a West Asian country was on the international wanted list and tried to hide in Ukraine. He was detained and extradited.
In the Poltava region, a school bus with 10 children drove into a ditch. Boys aged 6-7 were injured. The police are investigating the circumstances of the accident.
The SSU and the National Police conducted an online lesson for schoolchildren about the threats of recruitment by the Russian Federation. Students were told how to recognize the danger and what to do in case of attempts to involve them in sabotage.
In the Poltava region, 29 prisoners were discovered who were being held against their will in a psychiatric hospital. The people had their documents and phones taken away and were forced to work for free.
May 28 is World Hunger Day, Community Police Officer Day, Hamburger Day and other events. On this day, the memory of St. Nikita is honored.
The mayor of Kyiv announced the discovery of explosives in the Darnytskyi district, but the head of the KMVA denied it. A subject similar to a water pipe was found at the scene.
In Kyiv, an unknown person threw a training grenade from the window of a building, it exploded near the entrance. As a result of the explosion, no one was injured, the police are investigating the incident.
NACP discovered violations of UAH 36. 8 million in the declarations of 18 TCC officials for 2024-2025. Criminal proceedings and pre-trial investigations have been initiated regarding unreliable data.
UNN has already written about two large networks that are suspected of shadow business - “Yabko” and “Yabluka”. This time we decided to turn our attention to the Stylus network.
In Kryvyi Rih, the BEB discovered a plant that illegally produced over 100 tons of gasoline and diesel fuel every day. The fuel was sold through a network of gas stations using forged documents.
A Russian serviceman was found guilty of killing the driver of a civilian car in the Chernihiv region in 2022. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.
A law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk, together with his partner, bought up trophy weapons and sold them via the Internet. They seized an arsenal of weapons and ammunition.
A group of people has been detained in Cherkasy for attacking military personnel of the TCR. They face up to 5 years of imprisonment for hooliganism.
In Cherkasy, the police are investigating hooliganism after a conflict between local residents and employees of the TCC during a check of military registration data. Law enforcement officers are identifying those involved in the incident.
A bill on increasing fines for speeding has been registered in the Rada. The amounts can range from 340 to 3400 hryvnias, depending on the degree of speeding.
In Pryluky, a man who was taken to the TCC for verification attacked a soldier with a knife. The victim was hospitalized, the attacker was detained, and criminal proceedings were opened.
A resident of Odesa region reported the preparation of an explosion in the TCC, trying to prevent the mobilization of a relative. She faces up to eight years of imprisonment.
An agent network of Russian special services adjusted air strikes on eastern, southern, and western regions of Ukraine. The youngest of them is 16 years old, and the oldest is 23.