Ordered the organization of his mother-in-law's murder via messenger: a man detained in Kirovohrad region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Police exposed a 23-year-old man who ordered his mother-in-law's murder via messenger. After the crime was simulated, he was detained, and now faces life imprisonment.

Ordered the organization of his mother-in-law's murder via messenger: a man detained in Kirovohrad region

Law enforcement officers exposed a man suspected of organizing the contract killing of his mother-in-law. According to the investigation, the man found the perpetrator of the crime in a messenger, offering him a monetary reward. After the customer received "confirmation" of the crime's execution, he was detained. This was reported by the National Police, according to UNN.

On November 25, 2025, the Kirovohrad Oblast Criminal Investigation Department received operational information about the preparation of a particularly serious crime in the region. Police found that a 23-year-old resident of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast decided to organize the murder of his mother-in-law due to personal animosity related to a family conflict and divorce proceedings.

- the report says.

As the head of the regional police, Andriy Dubrova, said, the man found the perpetrator of the crime in a messenger, offering him a monetary reward for taking the woman's life.

To confirm the seriousness of his intentions, the perpetrator provided information about the victim's daily routine, her travel routes, and also made monetary transfers as an advance payment.

- Dubrova said.

Police conducted a series of covert investigative and search actions, and also simulated the commission of a contract killing. After the customer received "confirmation" of the crime's execution, he was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Currently, investigators have notified the man of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 15, Clause 11 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – attempted intentional murder committed by order, and the court has chosen a preventive measure in the form of detention without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment for the crime.

Recall

In Mykolaiv, a newborn child was attempted to be sold for 10 thousand dollars. As reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, the parents - a 21-year-old woman and her 38-year-old cohabitant - were notified of suspicion.

