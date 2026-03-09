$43.730.0850.540.36
07:48 PM
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
07:03 PM
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
04:44 PM
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
March 9, 12:46 PM
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 37891 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 13648 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 18876 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 26255 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"03:02 PM • 23474 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhotoMarch 9, 01:29 PM • 26293 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 37954 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 42836 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 45949 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 112230 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Israel
Turkey
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 6062 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 7204 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 8204 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 9188 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhotoMarch 9, 12:47 PM • 18912 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks

Kyiv • UNN

 7600 views

An expert assessed the risks of a Tehran attack after 11 countries appealed to Kyiv for support. A large-scale strike is unlikely due to Iran's resource deficit.

Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff considered the issue of escalation in the Middle East – including requests from states for security support from Ukraine in countering "Shaheds" and other similar challenges; currently, there are 11 requests from countries bordering Iran.

After Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's statement that 11 countries appealed to Ukraine for help in shooting down Iranian Shahed-type drones, the question arises about the possible consequences for Kyiv. Earlier, Tehran stated that it was ready to respond to all countries supporting its adversaries.

According to international expert, candidate of political sciences Stanislav Zhelikhovsky, certain risks for Ukraine theoretically exist. At the same time, he believes that the probability of large-scale actions by Iran is currently low. He spoke about this in a comment to UNN.

Ukraine is already in conflict with Iran

After information emerged about Ukraine's assistance to other states in countering Iranian drones, there were suggestions that Tehran might consider Kyiv as one of the targets for retaliation. However, as the expert notes, Ukraine is already in de facto hostile relations with Iran due to its support for Russia in the war.

Of course, we must understand that certain risks exist. Iran is a state that reacts very sensitively to any actions that, in its opinion, may threaten the regime or its interests. Ukraine can theoretically fall into the field of such attention. But it is worth understanding that hostile relations already exist between us. Tehran helps the Russian Federation in the war against Ukraine, in particular by transferring technologies and unmanned systems that are used for attacks on our territory.

- Zhelikhovsky explained.

Massive Iranian attack on Ukraine is unlikely

According to the expert, even if Iran considers an attack option, a large-scale strike on Ukraine seems unlikely. One of the reasons is that Ukraine already has experience in countering missile and drone attacks.

For Iran, the psychological effect is an important factor. Many countries that are currently under attack have not lived in war conditions and are not psychologically ready for missile or drone attacks. Ukraine, in this sense, is different. We have been at war for a long time and have experience in countering such attacks. Therefore, even if Iran tries something similar, the effect for it may be minimal.

- the expert noted.

In addition, Tehran is forced to consider its own military resources, which are already largely used in the conflict in the Middle East. According to Zhelikhovsky, Iran is currently facing pressure from the United States and Israel, which are systematically destroying its military infrastructure.

I don't think Iran is ready for a massive attack against Ukraine right now. It is already dispersing its resources, not knowing how long the current conflict in the Middle East will last. In addition, the United States and Israel are actively destroying its launchers, production facilities, and other military facilities. This significantly limits Tehran's capabilities.

- he explained.

NATO intercepted a second ballistic missile from Iran fired towards Turkey09.03.26, 14:26 • 3398 views

Long-range missiles are an expensive resource

Another deterrent factor, the expert calls the high cost of long-range weapons that Iran can use in conflict with more priority opponents for itself.

Long-range missiles are an expensive and limited resource. Iran may need them for strikes against Israel or American bases. If they are used against Ukraine, where they can simply be shot down, the effect will be minimal, and resources will be lost. Therefore, I am not sure that Tehran will want to spend such weapons in the Ukrainian direction.

- Zhelikhovsky said.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is impossible to completely rule out any scenarios, as it is about an authoritarian regime that is already participating in the war against Ukraine through its support for Russia.

Nothing can be ruled out, because this is a dictatorial regime that has already contributed to Russia's war against Ukraine. But for now, I do not see any preconditions for a large-scale attack by Iran. Ukraine is already in a state of war, has experience in countering such attacks, and continues to strengthen its air defense system together with partners.

- Zhelikhovsky concluded.

Recall

Zelenskyy confirmed the dispatch of specialists to combat Iranian UAVs. Kyiv hopes to receive diplomatic support and new air defense systems.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkrainePolitics
Kyiv