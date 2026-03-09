$43.730.0850.540.36
12:46 PM • 4858 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12179 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4374 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
11:13 AM • 21834 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 23007 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43179 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63200 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101401 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55245 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46967 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
Financial Times

NATO intercepted a second ballistic missile from Iran fired towards Turkey

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1904 views

NATO forces shot down an Iranian missile, the debris of which fell 150 km from Incirlik Air Base. This is the second such attack, increasing the risk of the Alliance being drawn into the war.

NATO intercepted a second ballistic missile from Iran fired towards Turkey

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Monday intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran towards Turkey, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defense, which increases the risk of more direct involvement of the military alliance in the conflict in the Middle East, Bloomberg reports, writes UNN.

Details

This followed a similar interception on March 4, after which NATO announced the strengthening of its missile defense system in the region.

NATO strengthened missile defense after intercepting a missile from Iran flying into Turkey05.03.26, 23:07 • 6820 views

Debris from the munition landed in Gaziantep province in southern Turkey, "approximately 150 kilometers (93 miles) from the Incirlik Air Base — where hundreds of US military personnel are stationed and where US nuclear weapons are widely believed to be stored — and about 200 kilometers from an advanced NATO radar system in Kurecik used to support Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) anti-ballistic missile systems".

Ankara does not allow its bases or airspace to be used for strikes against Iran. After the first attempted attack on Turkey, it also warned Tehran against actions that could further expand the conflict.

As Turkish territory has been attacked again, it will likely face pressure to respond more decisively to Iran, the publication writes.

Tehran's calculations have become more difficult to predict after several high-ranking Iranian commanders, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, were killed in the initial US and Israeli strikes, which led to operational decision-making being transferred to lower-ranking officers, as stated by Turkish authorities.

The March 4 interception occurred in an area near Incirlik Air Base.

Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized04.03.26, 14:07 • 6278 views

More than a decade ago, Iranian officials warned that Tehran could strike NATO missile defense facilities in Turkey if it were attacked by the US or Israel. At the time, Tehran said that the early warning radar system in Kurecik was designed to protect Israel from Iranian missile threats. This facility, located approximately 700 kilometers west of the Turkish-Iranian border, is a critical component of the military alliance's missile defense system, the publication writes.

Iran denies missile launch towards Turkey after NATO interception05.03.26, 09:43 • 5859 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Nuclear weapons
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Bloomberg L.P.
NATO
Turkey
United States
Iran