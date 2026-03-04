$43.450.22
Exclusive
12:44 PM • 1708 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
09:19 AM • 12196 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 39428 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 69047 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 58909 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 63404 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 59514 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 34008 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 28352 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 26160 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
Publications
Exclusives
Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2126 views

The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced the neutralization of a ballistic munition launched from Iran. Part of the interceptor missile fell in Hatay-Dörtyol with no casualties.

Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized

Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense and the head of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and detected heading towards Turkish airspace after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace was timely neutralized by NATO air defense and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The head of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran, also stated: "A missile launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was heading towards our airspace in the Hatay region, was intercepted and destroyed by NATO air defense systems. A fragment of the interceptor missile fell in an open area in Dörtyol, Hatay, and there were no casualties or injuries."

Middle East conflict enters fifth day - what is known as of morning04.03.26, 08:52 • 5516 views

Julia Shramko

News of the World