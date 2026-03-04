Turkey announced a ballistic missile launched from Iran was neutralized, according to a statement from the country's Ministry of Defense and the head of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, UNN reports.

Details

"A ballistic munition launched from Iran and detected heading towards Turkish airspace after passing through Iraqi and Syrian airspace was timely neutralized by NATO air defense and missile defense elements deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Turkish Ministry of National Defense said in a statement.

The head of the Directorate of Communications of the Turkish Presidential Administration, Burhanettin Duran, also stated: "A missile launched from Iran, which passed through Iraqi and Syrian airspace and was heading towards our airspace in the Hatay region, was intercepted and destroyed by NATO air defense systems. A fragment of the interceptor missile fell in an open area in Dörtyol, Hatay, and there were no casualties or injuries."

Middle East conflict enters fifth day - what is known as of morning