IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

March 3, 06:22 PM • 16349 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 31038 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 25413 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 31246 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 35311 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 23750 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Exclusive
March 3, 11:55 AM • 22179 views
A system without proper control is doomed to decline - ex-minister Oleh Musiy on the crisis in the medical field
March 3, 09:06 AM • 23931 views
Zelenskyy warned of the risk of air defense missile shortages due to the war in the Middle East
March 3, 06:18 AM • 34361 views
Ukraine received $1.5 billion as the first tranche under the new IMF program
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 116347 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Popular news
French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" changed course to the Mediterranean Sea - MacronMarch 3, 08:00 PM • 6128 views
Putin can only offer "verbal support" to Iran, which is under attack from the US and Israel - mediaMarch 3, 08:11 PM • 8254 views
US Consulate in Dubai on fire after Iranian drone strike - MediaVideoMarch 3, 08:19 PM • 7166 views
Iran elects new Supreme LeaderMarch 3, 09:33 PM • 17392 views
Occupiers in the temporarily occupied territories held the exhibition "Kharkiv Spring" to promote the continuation of the war - Center for Countering Disinformation10:28 PM • 6098 views
Publications
Paid entry to the EU for Ukrainians from 2026 - all about the new rulesMarch 3, 01:14 PM • 33146 views
Full Moon on March 3rd or the “Worm Moon” – where did the name come from and how to see this phenomenonMarch 3, 09:14 AM • 61773 views
"Blood Moon" - the first major astronomical event of 2026PhotoMarch 2, 05:58 PM • 62470 views
How to help pets with stress - veterinarian's advicePhoto
Exclusive
March 2, 04:02 PM • 116353 views
Sowing calendar for March - main tips for a successful harvestPhotoMarch 2, 01:28 PM • 78222 views
UNN Lite
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 11830 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 16871 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 22490 views
Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"VideoMarch 2, 07:57 PM • 35990 views
Hayat presented the first single "Motive" from the mini-album "Triptych" about the warVideoMarch 2, 03:14 PM • 42776 views
IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha criticized the IPC's decision to ban the Ukrainian team's uniform featuring a map of Ukraine. He called it politically motivated and urged a boycott of the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

IPC Scandal: Andriy Sybiha Accuses Committee of Undermining Ukraine's Territorial Integrity

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha sharply reacted to the decision of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to ban the Ukrainian national team from wearing uniforms with a map of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. This was reported by UNN with reference to the post of the head of the department on the social network X.

Details

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, such a decision is politically motivated and contradicts international law.

The International Paralympic Committee has banned the Ukrainian national team from wearing national uniforms due to the image of the map of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. There is no moral limit that IPC bureaucrats would not be willing to cross. They are ready to act contrary to UN General Assembly resolutions, the territorial integrity of Ukraine, and international law - just to please Russian war criminals.

- Sybiha stated.

The minister emphasized that the IPC's actions effectively ignore UN General Assembly resolutions that confirm Ukraine's territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders.

In addition, Sybiha called on the international community and national Paralympic committees to condemn the IPC's decision and consider boycotting the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Paralympic Games.

According to him, it is not only about sports symbols, but about the fundamental principles of international law and the unacceptability of "sportswashing" war crimes.

Context

The scandal surrounding the IPC's decision could have serious reputational consequences for the organization ahead of the 2026 Paralympics and intensify the discussion about the participation of representatives of aggressor states in international competitions.

Recall

The International Paralympic Committee did not allow the Ukrainian national team to use uniforms with a map of Ukraine within the 1991 borders.

11 countries and the EU announced their decision to boycott the opening of the Paralympic Games - MFA03.03.26, 23:09 • 5678 views

Stanislav Karmazin

SportsPolitics
War in Ukraine
United Nations General Assembly
Ukraine