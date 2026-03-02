Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of the hit "Shakespeare"

Famous Ukrainian singer Vitaliy Kozlovsky presented the Ukrainian-language version of his well-known track "Shakespeare" and performed the composition before the public, reports UNN.

So, a video is currently circulating online showing Kozlovsky singing the updated version of the once-popular Russian-language hit. The premiere took place on March 1 in the capital — during a solo concert at the National Palace of Arts "Ukraine".

Undoubtedly, Kozlovsky more than surprised his fans. Many still remember Kozlovsky's tremendous success with the track "Pina Colada". Therefore, the adaptation of another composition was probably more than successful. The Ukrainian version of "Shakespeare" sounded somewhat unusual in Ukrainian. Now the composition features the words: "Shakespeare would not write about us. And I am no longer your hero. But for you at this time. I am that one! I am that one!"

