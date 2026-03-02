$43.100.11
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East
Exclusive
01:33 PM • 3460 views
Oil prices are rising due to the war in Iran - what will happen to fuel for Ukrainians
Exclusive
12:02 PM • 10403 views
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East
Exclusive
11:19 AM • 18892 views
Investors are under constant tension: MP spoke about problems with the investment climate in Ukraine
11:00 AM • 14209 views
Ukraine-US-Russia meeting was planned in Abu Dhabi on March 5-6, we cannot yet confirm that it will be there - Zelenskyy
March 1, 08:23 PM • 38853 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 71751 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 66220 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 69951 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 76181 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1112 views

President Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine will respond to appeals from Ukrainians regarding evacuation from Middle Eastern countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends refraining from traveling to Israel and Iran.

There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is receiving requests from Ukrainians regarding evacuation from Middle Eastern countries and will respond to them, UNN reports. 

There are appeals. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha is dealing with this. Yesterday he gave his report, and this morning he gave his second report, as did Ivashchenko - the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate. All intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are dealing with this, helping people. We will respond to all appeals 

- said Zelenskyy. 

Britain develops plan to evacuate thousands of its citizens from the Middle East - media01.03.26, 20:15 • 11246 views

Recall 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran due to the escalation of the security situation. Citizens in the region are advised to observe security measures and carry documents.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

