There is an appeal, we will respond - Zelenskyy on the evacuation of Ukrainians from the Middle East

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine is receiving requests from Ukrainians regarding evacuation from Middle Eastern countries and will respond to them, UNN reports.

There are appeals. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha is dealing with this. Yesterday he gave his report, and this morning he gave his second report, as did Ivashchenko - the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate. All intelligence agencies and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs are dealing with this, helping people. We will respond to all appeals - said Zelenskyy.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine recommends that Ukrainians refrain from traveling to Israel and Iran due to the escalation of the security situation. Citizens in the region are advised to observe security measures and carry documents.