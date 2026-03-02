$43.100.11
"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Great Britain appealed to Ukraine with a request to help partners from the Persian Gulf in shooting down Iranian drones. President Zelensky agreed, and expert Andriy Kramarov noted that Ukraine can provide methodology and instructors, but not combat crews.

"I am shocked by how the West is building air defense" - expert explained how Ukraine can help partners close the sky in the Middle East

Great Britain appealed to Ukraine to involve experts to help partners from the Persian Gulf in shooting down Iranian drones. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to help the allies and stated that Ukraine is meticulously recording every change in the situation around Iran. Everyone is involved in this process, including Ukrainian intelligence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Andriy Kramarov, a reserve officer of the Ukrainian Air Force and military expert, commented for UNN on the information that British Prime Minister Keir Starmer appealed to Ukraine with a request to help counter drones in the Middle East.

We can provide methodology, but not combat crews

Commenting on the idea of Ukraine helping to counter drones in the Middle East, Kramarov does not hide his irony. He reminds that back in 2022, Ukraine itself asked for support from allies when cruise and ballistic missiles were already flying over its territory.

"I will explain why I have such black irony. Let's remember 2022, when we asked NATO to help us. And now a country that is at war, over which cruise and ballistic missiles are flying, also has to help someone else. This is a very telling story. But technically, we can provide methodology. Show how mobile fire groups work, how to use all available means, how to work with MANPADS against such targets. We can provide science and methodology. We will not provide people. Combat crews - no. Instructors - yes," Kramarov noted.

According to him, Ukraine can help in building an air defense system, but this experience was gained at too high a price.

"We can provide instructors, people who will explain how to properly build an air defense system. But this knowledge came to us at the cost of enormous Ukrainian blood. And even the transfer of such knowledge must take place with a full understanding of the price," the expert noted.

Launching a missile for 5-6 million dollars at a drone is absurd

Kramarov sharply criticizes the approaches of some countries to countering drones. In particular, he draws attention to cases of using super-expensive anti-ballistic systems against cheap drones like the "Shahed."

"Is it a normal story when a THAAD missile is launched at a 'Shahed'? No, it's absolute idiocy. THAAD is a system for intercepting ballistic missiles at an altitude of about 40 kilometers. One shot costs 5-6 million dollars. This is the most expensive anti-aircraft missile in the world. And using it against a drone is just chaos in the control system. I don't know if drones were shot down specifically by the THAAD system, but it's not that important, using the same Patriot in this situation is also absurd," he explained.

The expert emphasizes that the fight against drones must be comprehensive: using cheaper missiles, mobile groups, and aviation.

"For any normal pilot, a 'Shahed' type target is a training target. You have F-16s, F-35s... work. But if aviation is not raised, if complexes are not on constant combat duty - chaos begins. If we had fought like that in 2022, we would be speaking Russian with you now," Kramarov emphasized.

Iranian missiles are technologically weak

Commenting on the risk of possible Iranian strikes on Europe through proxy forces, the expert called such a probability low.

"When the Russians tried to cooperate with Iran and tested a 'Fateh' type missile, they saw that it was technologically weak. It might not even take off from the launch chassis. That's why Russia switched to cooperation with North Korea on KN-23 missiles. They didn't take Iranian ones, because it's simply not that level. Therefore, Iran is unlikely to be able to strike far. This is about the technical component, not the political one," Kramarov noted.

Weakening Iran - a chance for Ukraine

According to the expert, weakening Iran, as one of Russia's key allies, is strategically beneficial for Ukraine.

"Some components for 'Shaheds' are still supplied from Iran. If the West manages to take away such a geopolitical ally from Russia, it will be a huge plus for us. Fewer 'Shaheds' - fewer strikes on Ukraine," he emphasized.

Andriy Kramarov admits that he is frankly shocked by how Western countries organize air defense and conduct combat operations.

I look at this and honestly say - I am shocked. With their resources, with their capabilities, with their clean aviation - this is a very small challenge compared to what Ukraine goes through every day. For us, with our experience, with our commanders, this would be an absolutely easy task

- said the expert.

According to him, if Ukraine had the political will and appropriate conditions, it could demonstrate a completely different level of warfare.

"I am sure that if it wanted to, Ukraine would have crushed all sides of this conflict. We are very strong. And this must be remembered. Ukrainians are very good at fighting. It's a pity that we have to do it, but we have shown the whole world our military class," Kramarov concluded.

Recall

The conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States resulted in the deaths of over 100 female students in Iran and 10 people in Israel. In total, numerous civilian and military casualties have been recorded in six countries in the region.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

