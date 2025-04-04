The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over the declaration of martial law. Snap elections must be held in the country within 60 days.
The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.
In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2. 1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.
The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.
Donald Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine. He added that he did not discuss with Putin the purchase of weapons by Russia from Iran and North Korea.
The UN Secretary-General emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected. He also noted that the UN is not currently involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.
South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.
Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported two confirmed Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. He called on international partners to help prevent future attacks.
The russian president has proposed introducing temporary international administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. This is allegedly necessary to organize the electoral process.
The President of the russian federation announced his readiness to cooperate with the BRICS countries and North Korea to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the preparation of Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia. Negotiations regarding the visit are already underway, but the exact date is still unknown.
According to South Korea, North Korea appears to have sent approximately 3,000 additional troops to Russia in January and February. North Korea also continues to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment.
According to the report, China has the ability to strike the US with conventional weapons and cyberattacks. Beijing also plans to displace the US in the field of artificial intelligence by 2030.
The leader of the DPRK personally oversaw the testing of the latest AI drones capable of performing reconnaissance and strike missions. Pyongyang is actively investing in kamikaze drones.
Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.
Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.
Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.
The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.
The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.
North Korea has successfully tested a new anti-aircraft missile, which has already been put into mass production. Kim Jong-un stated that the missile's combat speed is reliable.
Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong-un. In the fall, the leader of North Korea expressed his intention to expand cooperation with Russia.
According to ISW, Putin rejected the US and Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, insisting on demands tantamount to surrender. He seeks to hold the ceasefire proposal "hostage".
Pyongyang condemned the US military actions in Yemen, calling them a violation of international law and an encroachment on sovereignty. American strikes on Houthi targets have raised concerns over reports of civilian casualties.
The US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision by the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the US in WarCAT.
Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.
Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the Russian Federation's plans for the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the tests.
The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.
The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.