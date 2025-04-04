North Korea

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15338 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27864 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64435 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213281 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122345 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391581 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310442 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213677 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244187 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255079 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
57%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131414 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213281 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391581 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254108 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310442 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2848 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13880 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45039 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72021 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57126 views
The South Korean court upheld the impeachment of President Yoon and removed him from office

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has upheld the impeachment of President Yoon Suk-yeol over the declaration of martial law. Snap elections must be held in the country within 60 days.

News of the World • April 4, 07:46 AM • 6218 views

South Korea allocated 100 million dollars in aid to Ukraine - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine announced a new aid package from South Korea in the amount of 100 million dollars. During the meeting, they discussed countering cooperation between Russia and North Korea.

Politics • April 3, 06:22 PM • 10987 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12232 views

White House explained why Russia is not included in Trump's new tariffs

Trump introduced tariffs for almost all countries but Russia. The White House explained this by saying that US sanctions already make significant trade with Russia impossible.

Politics • April 3, 05:45 AM • 5534 views

Crypto boom among officials: the number of declarations with cryptocurrency has increased by 2.2 times

In 2024, Ukrainian officials submitted more than 2. 1 thousand declarations with cryptocurrency, which is 2.2 times more than before the great war. Representatives of силових структур declare the most cryptocurrency.

Economy • April 2, 06:29 AM • 18965 views

China has launched military exercises near Taiwan

The Chinese armed forces are conducting large-scale military exercises near Taiwan. The purpose of the exercises is to test combat readiness, block key areas and sea routes.

News of the World • April 1, 12:35 AM • 12390 views

Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" strikes on Ukraine

Donald Trump said he is receiving reports of "Shahed" attacks on Ukraine. He added that he did not discuss with Putin the purchase of weapons by Russia from Iran and North Korea.

War • March 28, 07:59 PM • 31771 views

Guterres rejected Putin's call for a "temporary administration" in Ukraine

The UN Secretary-General emphasized that Ukraine has a legitimate government that must be respected. He also noted that the UN is not currently involved in negotiations for a ceasefire in the Black Sea.

Politics • March 28, 05:52 PM • 30649 views

Hyundai, Samsung, LG and KIA plan to return to Russia, but under certain conditions - media

South Korean companies are considering the possibility of resuming business in Russia after the end of the war in Ukraine and the lifting of sanctions, as Russia remains an important market.

Economy • March 28, 07:50 AM • 30393 views

Zelenskyy's advisor: Putin should take pills to understand who to negotiate with

Presidential advisor Dmytro Lytvyn reported two confirmed Russian strikes on energy infrastructure. He called on international partners to help prevent future attacks.

War • March 28, 05:28 AM • 173510 views

putin wants to introduce temporary administration in Ukraine allegedly for elections

The russian president has proposed introducing temporary international administration in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. This is allegedly necessary to organize the electoral process.

News of the World • March 27, 11:28 PM • 15761 views

putin named BRICS and North Korea among partners to discuss the settlement of the situation in Ukraine

The President of the russian federation announced his readiness to cooperate with the BRICS countries and North Korea to resolve the conflict in Ukraine.

News of the World • March 27, 09:48 PM • 13256 views

Russia announces visit of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un to Moscow

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation announced the preparation of Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia. Negotiations regarding the visit are already underway, but the exact date is still unknown.

News of the World • March 27, 10:42 AM • 21824 views

North Korea Appears to Have Sent 3,000 More Soldiers to Russia to Support Russia's War Against Ukraine - Seoul

According to South Korea, North Korea appears to have sent approximately 3,000 additional troops to Russia in January and February. North Korea also continues to supply weapons, ammunition, and equipment.

War • March 27, 09:26 AM • 31285 views

US intelligence named the country that poses the greatest military and cyber threat

According to the report, China has the ability to strike the US with conventional weapons and cyberattacks. Beijing also plans to displace the US in the field of artificial intelligence by 2030.

News of the World • March 27, 02:10 AM • 30000 views

Kim Jong-un oversaw the testing of AI drones: reconnaissance and strike missions

The leader of the DPRK personally oversaw the testing of the latest AI drones capable of performing reconnaissance and strike missions. Pyongyang is actively investing in kamikaze drones.

News of the World • March 26, 10:16 PM • 11657 views

Accidentally added to a secret chat: how the Atlantic editor learned about US plans to strike Yemen

Jeffrey Goldberg witnessed a discussion of attacks on the Houthis in Yemen in a secret Signal chat. He received information about US plans two hours before they began.

News of the World • March 24, 08:50 PM • 10490 views

Japan strengthens its military forces by creating a new unified command - Bloomberg

Japan has created a Joint Operations Command to better coordinate troops. This is a response to challenges from China and North Korea, as well as strengthening its partnership with the United States.

News of the World • March 24, 10:18 AM • 43160 views

Trump's policy amid his "turn to Moscow" is pushing allies to consider their own nuclear shield - FT

Trump's rapprochement with Moscow and criticism of NATO are forcing Germany, Poland, Korea, and Japan to consider their own nuclear shield.

Politics • March 24, 07:57 AM • 31321 views

Japan, China and South Korea discussed trilateral cooperation: the topic of the Russia's war against Ukraine was raised at the meeting

The foreign ministers of the three countries agreed to cooperate in the areas of aging, natural disasters and the economy. Japan expressed concern about North Korea's nuclear development.

Politics • March 22, 02:32 PM • 26330 views

Poland has proposed that Russia abandon weapons from Iran and North Korea if it is concerned about foreign supplies to Ukraine

The Polish Foreign Minister has proposed that Russia abandon Iranian drones and North Korean ammunition. This should be a condition for a ceasefire with Ukraine.

War • March 21, 03:12 PM • 14925 views

North Korea tested a new "surface-to-air" missile system under the control of Kim Jong-un

North Korea has successfully tested a new anti-aircraft missile, which has already been put into mass production. Kim Jong-un stated that the missile's combat speed is reliable.

News of the World • March 21, 07:38 AM • 10171 views

Shoigu arrived in North Korea to meet with Kim Jong-un: details of the visit

Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Sergei Shoigu, arrived in Pyongyang to meet with Kim Jong-un. In the fall, the leader of North Korea expressed his intention to expand cooperation with Russia.

War • March 21, 07:18 AM • 12475 views

ISW: Putin is holding the ceasefire proposal "hostage" to gain concessions

According to ISW, Putin rejected the US and Ukrainian ceasefire proposal, insisting on demands tantamount to surrender. He seeks to hold the ceasefire proposal "hostage".

War • March 19, 02:22 AM • 103765 views

North Korea condemns US strikes on Yemen over civilian casualties

Pyongyang condemned the US military actions in Yemen, calling them a violation of international law and an encroachment on sovereignty. American strikes on Houthi targets have raised concerns over reports of civilian casualties.

News of the World • March 18, 04:58 AM • 16725 views

The US is ceasing participation in investigations of Russian crimes against Ukraine - NYT

The US is withdrawing from the multinational group investigating Russian crimes in Ukraine. This is a decision by the Trump administration, which is reallocating resources, despite the important role of the US in WarCAT.

War • March 17, 08:25 AM • 141178 views

Japan to deploy long-range missiles on Kyushu Island to strengthen defense - Kyodo

Japan plans to deploy missiles with a range of 1,000 km on Kyushu Island by 2026. This is being done to strengthen the security of the southwestern part of Nansei Island near Taiwan.

News of the World • March 16, 08:02 AM • 20375 views

Syrskyi reported to Zelenskyi: situation in Pokrovsk direction stabilized, and operation in the Kursk region is ongoing, there is no encirclement

Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi reported on the stabilization of the situation in the Pokrovskyi direction, the continuation of the operation in the Kursk region, and the Russian Federation's plans for the Sumy region. "Long Neptune" has successfully passed the tests.

War • March 15, 11:28 AM • 26008 views

US has added South Korea to the list of "sensitive" countries amid nuclear issues

The US has designated South Korea as a "sensitive" country. Seoul has expressed concern and is in talks with Washington.

News of the World • March 15, 08:37 AM • 16513 views

Draft list for new travel ban proposes Trump target 43 countries, Russian Federation and Belarus are among proposals - NYT

The Trump administration is considering expanding the list of countries whose citizens will be banned from entering the United States. The list includes countries from both the red and orange zones.

News of the World • March 15, 07:37 AM • 22032 views