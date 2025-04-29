Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a Russian drone attack on Dnipropetrovsk region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN informs.

According to him, the Russian army again massively sent drones to the region. Defenders of the sky destroyed 7 UAVs.

However, the enemy attack led to a tragedy. A 12-year-old girl died in the Gubynyska community of the Samara district. A 6-year-old girl and two adults were injured. All are on outpatient treatment. A private house and an outbuilding were partially destroyed. Another house and a garage were damaged - Lysak said.

.He also said that in the Slovyansk community of the Synelnykivskyi district, an agricultural enterprise caught fire due to a UAV strike. In addition, the aggressor hit the Velikomykhailivska community in the Synelnykiv region with a KAB, and the Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones.

Nikopol, Marhanetska and Pokrovska communities suffered. A 47-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized in a state of moderate severity the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration noted.

He clarified that as a result of the strikes, infrastructure, 2 private houses, an outbuilding and a power line were damaged.

