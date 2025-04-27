In Kharkiv region, a car exploded on an explosive device: three injured
In the village of Mala Komyshuvakha, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, a car exploded on an unknown explosive device. As a result of the incident, three people were injured to varying degrees of severity.
On Sunday evening, April 27, in the village of Mala Komyshuvakha, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, a car was blown up by an unknown explosive device. This was reported by the Mine Action Coordination Center (MACC), informs UNN.
Details
As a result of the explosion, three people were injured to varying degrees of severity
The MACC reminded of the high level of mine danger in the Kharkiv region.
Recall
Earlier in the Kharkiv region, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device while plowing a field. As a result of the explosion, the farmer received serious injuries and was urgently hospitalized.
