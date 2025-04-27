In Kharkiv region, a car exploded on an explosive device: three injured

On Sunday evening, April 27, in the village of Mala Komyshuvakha, Izyum district, Kharkiv region, a car was blown up by an unknown explosive device. This was reported by the Mine Action Coordination Center (MACC), informs UNN.

Details

As a result of the explosion, three people were injured to varying degrees of severity - the statement reads.

The MACC reminded of the high level of mine danger in the Kharkiv region.

Recall

Earlier in the Kharkiv region, a man was blown up by an unknown explosive device while plowing a field. As a result of the explosion, the farmer received serious injuries and was urgently hospitalized.

