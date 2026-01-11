$42.990.00
"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade Greenland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 124 views

Congressman Ted Lieu urged the American military not to obey Trump's order to invade Greenland, as it is illegal. Greenland is part of Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States.

"You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump": Congressman urged US military not to obey order to invade Greenland
Photo: x.com/tedlieu

Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, is asking American military personnel not to obey Donald Trump's order to invade Greenland, should they receive one. He wrote about this on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

Ted Lieu addressed the Air Force, Navy, Marines, and the U.S. Armed Forces in general, reminding them that Greenland is part of Denmark, a NATO ally of the United States.

Greenland is part of Denmark, a NATO ally. If Trump orders the military to attack Greenland without congressional approval, it would be an illegal order. You must not obey an illegal order. You swore an oath to the Constitution, not to Trump.

- says the congressman.

Recall

European allies, including the UK, are discussing the deployment of military forces in Greenland. This is intended to protect the Arctic from Russia and China and to persuade Trump to abandon the annexation of the island.

Alla Kiosak

