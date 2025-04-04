Media: draft 14th package of sanctions against Russia sent to EU countries, includes restrictions on Russian LNG and "shadow fleet"

The European Commission has sent the EU countries a draft of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports, sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" transporting oil, restrictions on trade with more than 50 non-EU companies that help Russia avoid sanctions, and a ban on Russian funding of political parties and non-governmental organizations in the EU.