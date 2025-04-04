Putin offers Trump a share in Arctic minerals, including gas and rare earths. For Russia, this is a chance to obtain technology and circumvent sanctions.
The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.
The Russian dictator announced the extension of the military town renovation program in the Arctic until 2030. Funding will amount to 10 billion rubles annually.
The United States and Russia are in talks about possible cooperation on resource extraction in the Arctic. Washington sees this as a way to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing, despite the concerns of NATO allies.
The Kremlin, through the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has proposed a deal on natural resources to the United States. Russia is ready to provide access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic.
NATO is considering a significant increase in its military presence in the Arctic region. The new defense plans for 2023 envisage strengthening the deterrence potential in the Far North.
A new study predicts the complete melting of Arctic sea ice in summer by 2027. Computer simulations have shown that a series of extreme weather events could accelerate this process.
The US Ambassador for the Arctic has expressed concern over Russia and China's joint military activities off Alaska. The countries have stepped up cooperation in the region, including joint bomber flights and patrols.
A 53-hectare island in the Arctic, which was formed in the 1990s near Cape Lunar, has completely disappeared. Scientists attribute this phenomenon to melting glaciers and rising sea levels due to climate change.
More than 40 climate scientists have appealed to Nordic ministers about changes in the Atlantic Ocean due to global warming. Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent the collapse of ocean currents and climate change.
The Chinese Coast Guard has entered the Arctic for the first time for joint patrols with the Russian Federation. Western analysts see this as a growing nuclear threat and a power struggle in the region.
Chinese warships have entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time to conduct joint patrols with Russian warships. This symbolizes the closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.
The United States is deploying naval and ground forces near Alaska in response to increased activity by Russia and China. Senator Dan Sullivan expressed concern about the increasing scale and frequency of Russian-Chinese military actions in the region.
Two polar bears killed a worker at a remote Arctic radar station in Canada. The incident occurred on Brevard Island, with one bear killed by other workers. An investigation into the rare fatal attack has been launched.
SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two ASBM satellites to expand broadband coverage in the Arctic. This was the 22nd launch of this launch vehicle, which equaled the company's record for rocket reuse.
russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.
The US Department of Defense considers russia's military presence in the Arctic a potential threat. The Pentagon is also concerned about China's growing activity in the region and calls for strengthening security through partnership with NATO.
The new package of sanctions against Russia prohibits the transshipment of liquefied natural gas to the EU, but does not reduce the volume of natural gas supplies to the European Union, the media write.
Norway will further restrict entry for Russian tourists due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, blocking almost all entries except for visits to close relatives.
Former US President Donald Trump has promised oil executives to roll back environmental regulations in exchange for a $1 billion contribution to his campaign, offering higher profits and fewer restrictions on the industry.
The European Union is proposing to ban political parties, think tanks and other groups from accepting funding from Russia, as well as to ban the use of the Russian central bank's financial messaging system as part of the next package of sanctions against Russia.
The European Commission has sent the EU countries a draft of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports, sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" transporting oil, restrictions on trade with more than 50 non-EU companies that help Russia avoid sanctions, and a ban on Russian funding of political parties and non-governmental organizations in the EU.
Due to Western sanctions, russia expects its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to stagnate at around 38. 6 million tons annually for about four years.
Heavy snowfalls and blizzards have caused difficult driving conditions on major highways across Latvia, with snow cover on the roads and anti-slip materials being used.
A cold snap with frosty temperatures down to -8 degrees Celsius hit most of Poland due to the penetration of Arctic air from Central Europe.
The US and Norwegian defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine, condemned Iranian aggression, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the North due to russia's aggressive behavior.
Canada unveiled a new defense strategy until 2030, increasing military spending to 1. 76% of GDP by 2030, but still falling short of NATO's 2% target.
The Russian supply ship Ekaterina Velikaya catches fire in Vladivostok, Russia, killing one person and hospitalizing three.
European companies continue to supply equipment for the Arctic LNG 2 project, one of the largest shareholders of which is billionaire Gennady Timchenko, a close friend of Vladimir Putin.
NATO has launched a large-scale exercise, Nordic Response 2024, in northern Norway with the participation of troops from 13 countries. They are practicing repelling an attack on the Alliance's territory.