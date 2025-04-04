$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15699 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28650 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64755 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213795 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122599 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391879 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310755 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213747 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244220 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255101 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131845 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131845 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213795 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391879 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254338 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310755 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3092 views

07:44 PM • 3092 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14190 views

05:58 PM • 14190 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45382 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45382 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72101 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57192 views
9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Arctic

Why the Russian Arctic so tempted Trump: WP journalists found out the details

Putin offers Trump a share in Arctic minerals, including gas and rare earths. For Russia, this is a chance to obtain technology and circumvent sanctions.

News of the World • March 31, 08:54 AM • 34373 views

The first orbital rocket launched from Europe exploded after launch: the flight was called successful

The Spectrum rocket, developed by Isar Aerospace, exploded shortly after launch from the Andøya spaceport. Despite the setback, the company called the test useful for future missions.

News of the World • March 30, 08:56 PM • 13935 views

Putin said that the number of Russian military personnel in the Arctic will increase

The Russian dictator announced the extension of the military town renovation program in the Arctic until 2030. Funding will amount to 10 billion rubles annually.

News of the World • March 27, 06:14 PM • 26143 views

U.S., Russia mull joint Arctic resource extraction - Bloomberg

The United States and Russia are in talks about possible cooperation on resource extraction in the Arctic. Washington sees this as a way to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing, despite the concerns of NATO allies.

News of the World • February 26, 10:57 PM • 25639 views

Retaliatory move: Russia offers the US oil and access to the Arctic

The Kremlin, through the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, has proposed a deal on natural resources to the United States. Russia is ready to provide access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic.

News of the World • February 19, 12:58 PM • 28162 views

NATO is considering a significant expansion of its military presence in the Arctic

NATO is considering a significant increase in its military presence in the Arctic region. The new defense plans for 2023 envisage strengthening the deterrence potential in the Far North.

News of the World • January 31, 11:12 AM • 24924 views

Arctic seas could be completely ice-free by summer 2027: new study

A new study predicts the complete melting of Arctic sea ice in summer by 2027. Computer simulations have shown that a series of extreme weather events could accelerate this process.

News of the World • December 5, 01:21 AM • 18041 views

US sees “concerning signals” in military cooperation between Russia and China in the Arctic

The US Ambassador for the Arctic has expressed concern over Russia and China's joint military activities off Alaska. The countries have stepped up cooperation in the region, including joint bomber flights and patrols.

News of the World • November 2, 11:40 AM • 19423 views

The disappearance of an Arctic island: how global warming is changing the map of the world

A 53-hectare island in the Arctic, which was formed in the 1990s near Cape Lunar, has completely disappeared. Scientists attribute this phenomenon to melting glaciers and rising sea levels due to climate change.

News of the World • November 2, 01:06 AM • 20053 views

Scientists urge Nordic ministers to protect the Atlantic Ocean from global warming threats

More than 40 climate scientists have appealed to Nordic ministers about changes in the Atlantic Ocean due to global warming. Scientists are calling for urgent action to prevent the collapse of ocean currents and climate change.

News of the World • October 22, 01:11 AM • 16159 views

The West hints at a growing nuclear threat as Russia and China expand cooperation in the Arctic

The Chinese Coast Guard has entered the Arctic for the first time for joint patrols with the Russian Federation. Western analysts see this as a growing nuclear threat and a power struggle in the region.

News of the World • October 3, 01:21 PM • 13601 views

Chinese ships patrol the Arctic together with Russian troops for the first time

Chinese warships have entered the Arctic Ocean for the first time to conduct joint patrols with Russian warships. This symbolizes the closer ties between Beijing and Moscow and their growing interest in the Arctic.

News of the World • October 2, 10:32 AM • 12802 views

US builds up military presence in Alaska amid growing Russian activity - media

The United States is deploying naval and ground forces near Alaska in response to increased activity by Russia and China. Senator Dan Sullivan expressed concern about the increasing scale and frequency of Russian-Chinese military actions in the region.

News of the World • September 21, 11:03 AM • 16882 views

Two polar bears kill a worker at an Arctic station in Canada

Two polar bears killed a worker at a remote Arctic radar station in Canada. The incident occurred on Brevard Island, with one bear killed by other workers. An investigation into the rare fatal attack has been launched.

News of the World • August 14, 05:36 AM • 17863 views

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 with satellites to expand coverage in the Arctic

SpaceX successfully launched a Falcon 9 rocket with two ASBM satellites to expand broadband coverage in the Arctic. This was the 22nd launch of this launch vehicle, which equaled the company's record for rocket reuse.

News of the World • August 12, 10:02 PM • 26438 views

French imports of russian liquefied natural gas are growing - media

russian LNG supplies to France more than doubled in the first half of this year. French companies imported almost 4.4 bcm of russian LNG, making France the largest importer in the EU.

Economy • August 6, 01:15 PM • 23273 views

The US Department of Defense sees a threat in the military activity of russia and China in the Arctic

The US Department of Defense considers russia's military presence in the Arctic a potential threat. The Pentagon is also concerned about China's growing activity in the region and calls for strengthening security through partnership with NATO.

News of the World • July 23, 09:25 AM • 19815 views

New EU sanctions against Russia on LNG do not reduce the volume of gas supplied to the bloc - media

The new package of sanctions against Russia prohibits the transshipment of liquefied natural gas to the EU, but does not reduce the volume of natural gas supplies to the European Union, the media write.

Economy • June 20, 01:32 PM • 18795 views

Norway to block entry for most Russian tourists

Norway will further restrict entry for Russian tourists due to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, blocking almost all entries except for visits to close relatives.

News of the World • May 23, 06:35 AM • 15348 views

Trump promises oil companies to roll back environmental regulations in exchange for a billion dollars for his campaign - media

Former US President Donald Trump has promised oil executives to roll back environmental regulations in exchange for a $1 billion contribution to his campaign, offering higher profits and fewer restrictions on the industry.

News of the World • May 10, 12:06 PM • 23438 views

Bloomberg: EU to ban Russian funds to parties before European Parliament elections and Russian version of SWIFT

The European Union is proposing to ban political parties, think tanks and other groups from accepting funding from Russia, as well as to ban the use of the Russian central bank's financial messaging system as part of the next package of sanctions against Russia.

Economy • May 7, 11:34 AM • 21661 views

Media: draft 14th package of sanctions against Russia sent to EU countries, includes restrictions on Russian LNG and "shadow fleet"

The European Commission has sent the EU countries a draft of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes restrictions on imports of Russian liquefied natural gas, a ban on transshipment of Russian LNG in European ports, sanctions against the Russian "shadow fleet" transporting oil, restrictions on trade with more than 50 non-EU companies that help Russia avoid sanctions, and a ban on Russian funding of political parties and non-governmental organizations in the EU.

War • May 6, 01:57 PM • 23756 views

Amid sanctions, russia prepares to stagnate LNG exports for the next few years - Reuters

Due to Western sanctions, russia expects its liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to stagnate at around 38. 6 million tons annually for about four years.

News of the World • April 25, 09:01 AM • 20575 views

Winter has returned to Latvia: traffic is hampered by snowfall

Heavy snowfalls and blizzards have caused difficult driving conditions on major highways across Latvia, with snow cover on the roads and anti-slip materials being used.

News of the World • April 22, 12:41 PM • 24118 views

Frost warnings are in effect in most of Poland - weather service

A cold snap with frosty temperatures down to -8 degrees Celsius hit most of Poland due to the penetration of Arctic air from Central Europe.

News of the World • April 22, 07:38 AM • 16858 views

US and Norwegian Defense Ministers discuss support for Ukraine and strategic partnership

The US and Norwegian defense ministers discussed support for Ukraine, condemned Iranian aggression, and emphasized the importance of cooperation in the North due to russia's aggressive behavior.

War • April 19, 12:19 AM • 29411 views

Canada unveils new defense strategy until 2030

Canada unveiled a new defense strategy until 2030, increasing military spending to 1. 76% of GDP by 2030, but still falling short of NATO's 2% target.

Politics • April 8, 10:45 PM • 29918 views

Supply ship "Ekaterina Velikaya" burns in Russia: one person killed

The Russian supply ship Ekaterina Velikaya catches fire in Vladivostok, Russia, killing one person and hospitalizing three.

Crimes and emergencies • April 8, 01:30 AM • 34946 views

European companies have supplied equipment for Putin's friend's LNG project worth half a billion euros to circumvent sanctions - rosmedia

European companies continue to supply equipment for the Arctic LNG 2 project, one of the largest shareholders of which is billionaire Gennady Timchenko, a close friend of Vladimir Putin.

News of the World • March 13, 08:28 AM • 24463 views

Large-scale NATO exercise Nordic Response begins in Norway

NATO has launched a large-scale exercise, Nordic Response 2024, in northern Norway with the participation of troops from 13 countries. They are practicing repelling an attack on the Alliance's territory.

News of the World • March 7, 01:57 PM • 21321 views