U.S., Russia mull joint Arctic resource extraction - Bloomberg

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

France proposes creating a European arms stockpile for potential aid to Ukraine

Winter will end with Cyclone Reiner: what weather to expect

Occupied Mariupol switches to strict water supply schedule as reservoir runs dry

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

The IMF demanded transparency, but will get corruption risks: what is wrong with Hetmantsev's draft law on the DGF

Fossil Fuel Agreement with the United States: Where are the Negotiations at and What Will Ukraine Get

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

Pantone has named a color in honor of Drew Barrymore

Spike the Owl became an Internet star after the tragedy

U.S., Russia mull joint Arctic resource extraction - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23473 views

The United States and Russia are in talks about possible cooperation on resource extraction in the Arctic. Washington sees this as a way to weaken ties between Moscow and Beijing, despite the concerns of NATO allies.

Russia and the United States are discussing future cooperation. Officials in Moscow and Washington have identified the Arctic as a possible area for economic cooperation. This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

According to knowledgeable sources, this approach is part of a broader “policy of détente” that President Donald Trump is pursuing in relations with Moscow. In particular, they discussed natural resource exploration and trade routes. Cooperation in the field of energy exploration is also seen as a goal of the United States.

Both Russia and the United States have recently made it clear that they are open to cooperation, which is a concern for European and NATO allies who have been seeking to isolate Moscow since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine,

- the publication emphasizes.

One of the interlocutors said that American officials see cooperation in the Arctic as a way to drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing. However, the source noted that this is unlikely to succeed, given how close Russia and China have become in recent years, especially given the “no holds barred” partnership after the start of Russia's war against Ukraine.

Surrounded by Russia and seven NATO members - the United States, Canada and the Scandinavian countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden - the Arctic has attracted increasing attention in recent years as melting ice due to climate change opens up shipping lanes and the possibility of exploring potential energy and mineral resources,

- the journalists said in their explanation.

Kirill Dmitriev , head of Russia's state-owned direct investment fund, said after Russian-American talks in Saudi Arabia that cooperation on energy projects in the Arctic was one of the “specific areas of cooperation” the two sides discussed.

The publication notes that at the end of last year, the Pentagon unveiled its Arctic Strategy. It emphasized the risk of China and Russia uniting in the region. In accordance with the policy of the previous US President Joe Biden, the United States sought to expand its military readiness and surveillance in the Arctic in response to the “growing rapprochement” between Moscow and Beijing. 

Recall

The Kremlin, through the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund , has proposed a deal on natural resources to the United States. Russia is ready to provide access to oil and joint projects in the Arctic.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
the-pentagonThe Pentagon
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
finlandFinland
islandiiaIceland
denmarkDenmark
canadaCanada
swedenSweden
norwayNorway
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
arktykaArctic

