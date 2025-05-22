The enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles - OVA
The Russian army attacked the Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles. The Air Force reported high-speed targets from Crimea in the direction of Kirovohrad region.
Today, the Russian army attacked the Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles. This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional State Administration, Andriy Raikovych, reports UNN.
Today, the enemy attacked the Kirovohrad region with three ballistic missiles. So far, there are no casualties
Earlier
Several explosions were heard in Kropyvnytskyi against the background of the threat of ballistic weapons from the south. The Air Force warned of high-speed targets from Crimea in the direction of the Kirovohrad region.