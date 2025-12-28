US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after Trump

A bill has been introduced in the US Congress proposing to prohibit the renaming of any federal building, land, or other asset in honor of a sitting president. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

It is noted that the bill was a response to the recent decision to add President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The ongoing dispute over the renaming of federal landmarks highlights the tension between the executive branch and Congress over control of national monuments