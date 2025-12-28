$41.930.00
US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

A bill has been introduced in the US Congress to prohibit renaming federal buildings or lands after the incumbent president. This came in response to the addition of Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after Trump

A bill has been introduced in the US Congress proposing to prohibit the renaming of any federal building, land, or other asset in honor of a sitting president. This is reported by UNN with reference to Newsweek.

Details

It is noted that the bill was a response to the recent decision to add President Donald Trump's name to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The ongoing dispute over the renaming of federal landmarks highlights the tension between the executive branch and Congress over control of national monuments

- the publication writes.

As Congresswoman April McClain Delaney of the Democratic Party stated, "Congress must stop 'Trump branding' our national treasures and memorials."

Recall

Recently, work began at the main entrance to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts to install Donald Trump's name. Workers on scaffolding, covered with blue tarpaulin, have already installed the letter "D" and the inscription "Donald".

Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media26.12.25, 21:51 • 4276 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Brand
John F. Kennedy
Democratic Party (United States)
United States Congress
Donald Trump