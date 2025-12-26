Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media

Photo: AP

According to a new YouGov/Economist poll, support for US President Donald Trump among low-income Americans has plummeted to 31% amid concerns about the cost of living and a slowing labor market. Newsweek reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The poll, conducted on December 20-22, 2025, recorded Trump's net approval rating among citizens with incomes up to $50,000 at -34 points. This is a significant drop compared to November, when this figure was -28 points. Currently, 65% of working-class representatives disapprove of the president's activities, which jeopardizes the Republicans' position.

Threat of recession and unfulfilled promises

Despite Trump's promises to lower prices on the "first day" of his second term, the US continues to struggle with high inflation. Only 29% of low-income respondents believe the country is moving in the right direction. Analysts note that the consumer expectations index has been below the critical mark for 11 consecutive months, which is traditionally a signal of a future recession.

The US continues to struggle with high and rising prices and a slowing labor market – the report says.

Democrats are already using these economic fears to bolster their election campaigns.

