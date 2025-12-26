$41.930.22
06:17 PM • 3220 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
04:30 PM • 13011 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 15347 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
December 26, 12:21 PM • 21807 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 36537 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 10:40 AM • 24096 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
December 26, 10:39 AM • 19274 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
December 26, 10:07 AM • 18829 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
December 26, 09:23 AM • 20646 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43462 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Publications
Exclusives
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 36537 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 43462 views
Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

Donald Trump's approval rating among low-income Americans has plummeted to 31% amid concerns about the cost of living. A YouGov/Economist poll showed his net approval rating falling to -34 points.

Donald Trump's working-class approval rating plummets to historic low – Media
Photo: AP

According to a new YouGov/Economist poll, support for US President Donald Trump among low-income Americans has plummeted to 31% amid concerns about the cost of living and a slowing labor market. Newsweek reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The poll, conducted on December 20-22, 2025, recorded Trump's net approval rating among citizens with incomes up to $50,000 at -34 points. This is a significant drop compared to November, when this figure was -28 points. Currently, 65% of working-class representatives disapprove of the president's activities, which jeopardizes the Republicans' position.

Threat of recession and unfulfilled promises

Despite Trump's promises to lower prices on the "first day" of his second term, the US continues to struggle with high inflation. Only 29% of low-income respondents believe the country is moving in the right direction. Analysts note that the consumer expectations index has been below the critical mark for 11 consecutive months, which is traditionally a signal of a future recession.

The US continues to struggle with high and rising prices and a slowing labor market 

– the report says. 

Democrats are already using these economic fears to bolster their election campaigns.

Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic25.12.25, 04:17 • 27069 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World