First successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request - Prosecutor General Kravchenko on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin

A Polish court has approved the extradition to Ukraine of Russian archaeologist Oleksandr Butyagin, head of the "State Hermitage" sector. According to Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko, this is the first successful case of extradition of a Russian citizen at Ukraine's request. In addition, he said, the Ukrainian side is ready for further legal work, UNN reports.

This is the first time that a Ukrainian request for the extradition of a Russian citizen has received such a judicial assessment. And this is a precedent. - Kravchenko noted, commenting on the Polish court's decision regarding Butyagin.

According to the Prosecutor General, after the occupation of Crimea, Butyagin organized and conducted illegal archaeological excavations at the national heritage site "Ancient City of Myrmekion" for years. Under the guise of so-called "expeditions," the cultural heritage site was actually excavated, damaged, and partially destroyed. The damages amount to over UAH 200 million.

Butyagin's activities are an attempt to rewrite history, appropriate Ukrainian heritage, and legitimize the occupation through "science." Russians involved in crimes against Ukraine have no right to travel freely in Europe, give lectures, or boast about stolen achievements. I am grateful to my Polish colleagues for their principled position and professional cooperation. This is how law works between states that respect the law. - added Kravchenko.

The Prosecutor General also noted that there is an understanding that this is only one stage of the procedure.

We have no doubt that the defense will use all possible tools, including appellate review and decisions of the competent authorities of Poland. The Ukrainian side is ready for further legal work and is confident in its position. It is fundamental for us that all persons involved in crimes against Ukraine are held accountable. We continue to work. - Kravchenko summarized.

Let's add

The Warsaw District Court in Poland on Wednesday ruled that the extradition of Russian archaeologist Oleksandr Butyagin to Ukraine is legally permissible, said the Russian's lawyer Adam Domanski.

Recall

In early December 2025, the Polish Internal Security Agency, acting on behalf of the district prosecutor's office in Warsaw in connection with the Ukrainian side's request for international legal assistance, detained Russian citizen Oleksandr Butyagin. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office suspects him of intentional and illegal partial destruction of the archaeological complex "Ancient City of Myrmekion" in Kerch, Crimea. The damage is estimated at over 200 million hryvnias. He is also accused of conducting excavations without permission.