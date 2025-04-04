In Kerch, Feodosia, Sudak and Yevpatoria, mobile communications and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, the message “not registered in the network” appears.
After the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil were collected. 525 km of the coastline from Kerch to the village of Portove are being surveyed, and 197 km have been cleaned.
After a Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, a fuel oil slick moves toward Yalta. Local residents find contaminated birds, which are taken to the Skazka Zoo for treatment.
The occupiers engage students to clean up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast after the accident of two Russian tankers. Dangerous work is carried out without protective equipment, and dead Red Book whales are found on the shore.
Thirteen dead dolphins were found on the shores of the Krasnodar Territory after a fuel oil spill from two Russian tankers. Traces of fuel oil were found in the respiratory tract of one Azov Sea dolphin, and experts believe it was a massive release.
A large-scale fuel oil leak has occurred in the Kerch Strait after the Russian tanker accident. Eleven dolphins and 143 birds were killed, and the oil slick continues to spread across the sea.
A monitoring group discovered numerous fuel oil slicks off the coast of Kerch after the Russian tanker accident. The environmental disaster killed 11 dolphins and 143 birds.
Eight dead dolphins were found on the coast of Novorossiysk after a fuel oil spill from tankers. A total of 11 dolphins and 143 birds were killed, and environmentalists predict 1.5 years to clean up the area.
A group of Sea Dragons "Sea Baby" attacked Russian Helicopters and planes in the Kerch Bay. As a result of the battle, Russians were killed and wounded, and enemy helicopters suffered significant damage.
In the center of Kerch, mobile internet disappeared after a series of explosions near the Zatoka shipyard. The invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge.
Invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge, explosions are heard in Kerch near the Zatoka shipyard. In the Kerch Strait, they report the possible appearance of Ukrainian naval drones.
The occupation court of Crimea sentenced a 45-year-old man to 15 years in prison for allegedly passing the coordinates of Russian air defense forces to the SBU. The convict allegedly sent the data via a messenger in September 2023.
Fragments of the boom barriers installed by Russia to protect the Kerch Bridge float off the coast of Kerch. Russia is stepping up its defense of the bridge by increasing the number of barges and installing additional barriers.
Explosions were heard in several areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of October 7. Seven explosions and shots were reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, as well as explosions in Simferopol.
At least four explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Kerch. The occupation authorities of Crimea claim military exercises, but local residents report a missile threat.
Severe smog with limited visibility has been reported over Kerch and eastern Crimea. A yellowish haze hangs over the city and the Kerch Strait, but the authorities do not comment on the causes of this phenomenon.
On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.
A queue of almost a thousand cars formed in front of the Kerch bridge from the Russian side. The waiting time is up to three hours, and traffic was blocked due to a drone attack.
At least 4 explosions were recorded in occupied Kerch. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the situation.
The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have repelled an attack by 12 US ATACMS missiles on the Crimean bridge at night. The occupiers reported that the bridge was blocked, and locals reported explosions in the Kerch area.
The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 5 drones over the Black Sea. In Kerch, according to local sources, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system could have been hit, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended.
Russia has temporarily closed the Crimean bridge. Local publics report explosions and a fire in the Kerch area, where the Pantsyr-S1 air defense system was located.
Residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are being evacuated to health care facilities in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian officials call this a violation of the Geneva Convention and a continuation of the practice of changing the demographic composition of the peninsula.
In the occupied Crimea, more than 50,000 consumers have been left without electricity due to a fire at power facilities. Kerch and its suburbs are without electricity, and there is no water supply in part of the peninsula.
The Russian occupation authorities are increasing the number of barges near the Kerch Bridge to protect it. A floating crane has appeared in the strait, and a second line of 21 barges has been installed.
In Krasnodar, Russia, residents are demanding that electricity and water supplies be restored. Massive power outages are also taking place in other southern regions of Russia and in the occupied Crimea.
In the temporarily occupied Kerch, Feodosia and Saki, some subscribers were left without water due to damage to the main networks. The occupation authorities promise to restore water supply by 17:00.
In Crimea and Sevastopol, power outages occurred due to grid overload, affecting many localities, including Yalta, Alushta, Sudak, Feodosia and Kerch, which led to temporary restrictions on electricity consumption in Sevastopol.
Explosions were heard in the occupied city of Kerch in Crimea, with a local resident confirming about five explosions, two of which were very powerful, and Russian air defense systems reportedly fired missiles near the cities of Virmensk and Shcholkino in Crimea.
For the second day, massive cyber attacks continue in the occupied Crimea. Today - to the servers of telecommunications operators, propaganda media and the traffic control system on the Kerch bridge, which leads to work failures and long queues.