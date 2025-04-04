$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15151 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27475 views

06:32 PM • 27475 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64217 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212951 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122150 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391330 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310245 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213652 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244170 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255067 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22359 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44665 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130970 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14328 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13533 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131148 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122150 views
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212961 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310245 views
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391342 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253992 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310252 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2688 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13672 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44806 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71967 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57079 views
Mobile communication and Internet suddenly disappeared in a number of cities in occupied Crimea - media

In Kerch, Feodosia, Sudak and Yevpatoria, mobile communications and the Internet were cut off. When trying to make a call, the message “not registered in the network” appears.

War • February 5, 07:51 PM • 31021 views

In occupied Crimea 578 tons of sand and soil contaminated after the fuel oil spill have been collected

After the Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, 578 tons of contaminated sand and soil were collected. 525 km of the coastline from Kerch to the village of Portove are being surveyed, and 197 km have been cleaned.

Society • January 30, 11:29 AM • 23374 views

Fuel oil is moving to occupied Yalta: the coast and birds are in danger

After a Russian tanker accident in the Kerch Strait, a fuel oil slick moves toward Yalta. Local residents find contaminated birds, which are taken to the Skazka Zoo for treatment.

Society • December 30, 01:54 PM • 21927 views

Students are forced to clean the Black Sea coast from fuel oil without protection

The occupiers engage students to clean up fuel oil on the Black Sea coast after the accident of two Russian tankers. Dangerous work is carried out without protective equipment, and dead Red Book whales are found on the shore.

Society • December 24, 03:28 PM • 15452 views

Russian tanker accident near the Kerch Strait: dolphins die off the coast of Russia

Thirteen dead dolphins were found on the shores of the Krasnodar Territory after a fuel oil spill from two Russian tankers. Traces of fuel oil were found in the respiratory tract of one Azov Sea dolphin, and experts believe it was a massive release.

Crimes and emergencies • December 23, 06:32 PM • 26864 views
Exclusive

Fuel oil spill in the Black Sea due to Russian tanker accident: losses could reach billions

A large-scale fuel oil leak has occurred in the Kerch Strait after the Russian tanker accident. Eleven dolphins and 143 birds were killed, and the oil slick continues to spread across the sea.

Society • December 23, 04:34 PM • 120259 views

Satellites detected a large-scale fuel oil spill off the coast of occupied Kerch

A monitoring group discovered numerous fuel oil slicks off the coast of Kerch after the Russian tanker accident. The environmental disaster killed 11 dolphins and 143 birds.

Society • December 23, 09:09 AM • 13679 views

Fuel oil spill in the Black Sea: dolphins and birds are being recorded in Novorossiysk

Eight dead dolphins were found on the coast of Novorossiysk after a fuel oil spill from tankers. A total of 11 dolphins and 143 birds were killed, and environmentalists predict 1.5 years to clean up the area.

Society • December 22, 12:44 PM • 24074 views

SBU marine drones engaged in a battle with Russian aircraft in the Kerch bay: video

A group of Sea Dragons "Sea Baby" attacked Russian Helicopters and planes in the Kerch Bay. As a result of the battle, Russians were killed and wounded, and enemy helicopters suffered significant damage.

War • December 9, 07:44 AM • 17808 views

In the center of Kerch, the internet disappeared after reports of explosions

In the center of Kerch, mobile internet disappeared after a series of explosions near the Zatoka shipyard. The invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge.

Society • December 6, 10:03 AM • 15996 views

Invaders blocked the Crimean Bridge, explosions were heard in Kerch

Invaders blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge, explosions are heard in Kerch near the Zatoka shipyard. In the Kerch Strait, they report the possible appearance of Ukrainian naval drones.

News of the World • December 6, 05:50 AM • 18740 views

Man sentenced to 15 years in prison in Crimea for alleged cooperation with SBU

The occupation court of Crimea sentenced a 45-year-old man to 15 years in prison for allegedly passing the coordinates of Russian air defense forces to the SBU. The convict allegedly sent the data via a messenger in September 2023.

Crimes and emergencies • December 5, 03:22 AM • 52767 views

The barriers used by Russia to cover the Kerch Bridge were washed up on the shores of Kerch

Fragments of the boom barriers installed by Russia to protect the Kerch Bridge float off the coast of Kerch. Russia is stepping up its defense of the bridge by increasing the number of barges and installing additional barriers.

War • October 13, 02:30 PM • 34526 views

Explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosions were heard in several areas of the temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of October 7. Seven explosions and shots were reported in the area of the Saki airfield in Novofedorivka, as well as explosions in Simferopol.

Society • October 6, 10:59 PM • 19309 views

Explosions occurred in temporarily occupied Kerch - media

At least four explosions occurred in the temporarily occupied Kerch. The occupation authorities of Crimea claim military exercises, but local residents report a missile threat.

Society • October 4, 07:52 PM • 30808 views

Heavy smog spotted over part of occupied Crimea

Severe smog with limited visibility has been reported over Kerch and eastern Crimea. A yellowish haze hangs over the city and the Kerch Strait, but the authorities do not comment on the causes of this phenomenon.

Society • October 3, 05:45 PM • 15275 views

Occupants build towers for air defense systems along the Crimean bridge - Crisis Group

On the island of Tuzla near the Kerch Bridge, Russians are installing metal towers with Pantsir-S1M air defense systems. The 30-35 meter high towers are placed on both sides of the bridge to create a security dome.

War • September 22, 04:19 PM • 34539 views

Almost a thousand cars are stuck in a traffic jam on the Kerch Bridge due to a drone attack

A queue of almost a thousand cars formed in front of the Kerch bridge from the Russian side. The waiting time is up to three hours, and traffic was blocked due to a drone attack.

War • August 17, 09:59 AM • 27656 views

A series of explosions occurred in occupied Kerch

At least 4 explosions were recorded in occupied Kerch. The occupation authorities have not yet commented on the situation.

War • August 16, 06:50 PM • 41640 views

Russia claims to have repelled an attack on the Crimean bridge with 12 ATACMS missiles

The Russian Defense Ministry claims to have repelled an attack by 12 US ATACMS missiles on the Crimean bridge at night. The occupiers reported that the bridge was blocked, and locals reported explosions in the Kerch area.

War • August 16, 10:23 AM • 26630 views

Russia claims to have "intercepted" 5 drones over the Black Sea, with public reports of a possible Pantsyr being hit

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the interception of 5 drones over the Black Sea. In Kerch, according to local sources, a Pantsir-S1 air defense system could have been hit, and traffic on the Crimean bridge was temporarily suspended.

War • August 16, 06:04 AM • 18263 views

Occupants blocked the Crimean bridge: publics write about explosions near Kerch

Russia has temporarily closed the Crimean bridge. Local publics report explosions and a fire in the Kerch area, where the Pantsyr-S1 air defense system was located.

War • August 16, 02:05 AM • 109539 views

Media: Evacuated residents of Kursk region are being taken to occupied Crimea

Residents of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation are being evacuated to health care facilities in occupied Crimea. Ukrainian officials call this a violation of the Geneva Convention and a continuation of the practice of changing the demographic composition of the peninsula.

War • August 15, 05:14 PM • 31039 views

Fires broke out at 4 power substations in Crimea: Kerch and suburbs are without power

In the occupied Crimea, more than 50,000 consumers have been left without electricity due to a fire at power facilities. Kerch and its suburbs are without electricity, and there is no water supply in part of the peninsula.

War • July 30, 03:49 PM • 32514 views

Russians are building new fortifications near the Crimean bridge - media

The Russian occupation authorities are increasing the number of barges near the Kerch Bridge to protect it. A floating crane has appeared in the strait, and a second line of 21 barges has been installed.

War • July 24, 12:18 PM • 30987 views

People rally in Krasnodar, Russia, due to power and water cutoffs, detentions begin

In Krasnodar, Russia, residents are demanding that electricity and water supplies be restored. Massive power outages are also taking place in other southern regions of Russia and in the occupied Crimea.

News of the World • July 20, 12:52 PM • 22700 views

Some residents in the occupied Crimea were left without water supply

In the temporarily occupied Kerch, Feodosia and Saki, some subscribers were left without water due to damage to the main networks. The occupation authorities promise to restore water supply by 17:00.

War • July 20, 12:24 PM • 85530 views

Large-scale power outages in occupied Crimea. Sevastopol to introduce timetables

In Crimea and Sevastopol, power outages occurred due to grid overload, affecting many localities, including Yalta, Alushta, Sudak, Feodosia and Kerch, which led to temporary restrictions on electricity consumption in Sevastopol.

Crimes and emergencies • July 16, 04:54 PM • 19302 views

Explosions reported in occupied Kerch

Explosions were heard in the occupied city of Kerch in Crimea, with a local resident confirming about five explosions, two of which were very powerful, and Russian air defense systems reportedly fired missiles near the cities of Virmensk and Shcholkino in Crimea.

War • June 30, 06:30 PM • 102455 views
Exclusive

Cyber ​​specialists of the MDI "turned off" cash registers and traffic on the Kerch bridge in Crimea - sources

For the second day, massive cyber attacks continue in the occupied Crimea. Today - to the servers of telecommunications operators, propaganda media and the traffic control system on the Kerch bridge, which leads to work failures and long queues.

War • June 27, 02:52 PM • 101960 views