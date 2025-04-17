$41.220.04
46.820.21
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump
06:03 PM • 11504 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57928 views

How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

Exclusive
April 17, 01:28 PM • 57048 views

American Chamber of Commerce: UAH 5.5 billion - budget losses from the shadow market of smartphones

Exclusive
April 17, 01:06 PM • 65967 views

"Acted since April 2023": MFA commented on the detention of a gang of pimps in Poland, including Ukrainians

April 17, 01:01 PM • 65447 views

Russia is preparing new strikes on Ukraine ahead of and after Easter - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 17, 12:16 PM • 59712 views

The NBU's Discount Rate Remains Unchanged: What This Means for Prices and Loans

April 17, 11:35 AM • 52578 views

When to expect price reductions - the NBU's answer

Exclusive
April 17, 09:48 AM • 55732 views

The National Police is strengthening security measures for Easter: patrols near churches and selective inspection of belongings

Exclusive
April 17, 06:19 AM • 58002 views

Expert announced the scale of losses from “gray” Apple equipment: up to 15 billion hryvnias per year

April 17, 06:17 AM • 77110 views

Register of Damages for Ukraine: Who Can Apply for Compensation and Which Categories Will Open by the End of the Year

Publications
Exclusives
"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77018 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22222 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62239 views

Macron met with Rubio and Trump's special representative, after talking with Zelenskyy

April 17, 01:51 PM • 11634 views

Goodbye "Kalash", hello Bren 2 "Sich". The Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive new small arms

April 17, 03:11 PM • 14385 views
How to dye eggs for Easter: grandmother's and modern methods

April 17, 03:30 PM • 57928 views

The gene pool under the bulldozer: why Ukraine may lose decades of breeding work in animal husbandry?

April 17, 01:35 PM • 62289 views

"A dog nicknamed Druzhok is missing", or where Sokur disappeared to

April 17, 12:47 PM • 77066 views

Under Bullets and Sun: How Ukrainian Gardens Are Changing Despite the War
Exclusive

April 17, 05:54 AM • 116457 views

Top Things You Need to Replace More Often Than You Think

April 17, 05:10 AM • 125084 views
Scientists have unraveled the mystery of the disappearance of carbonaceous meteorites during their plunge into the Earth's atmosphere

06:27 PM • 3942 views

King Charles III in Easter message: the world needs faith, hope and love

April 17, 01:03 PM • 22266 views

"The Long Lolita Phase": Natalie Portman talks about sexualization in childhood during filming in Hollywood

April 17, 09:32 AM • 26719 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

April 16, 09:21 AM • 121617 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 63367 views
Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11403 views

Donald Trump announced that he expects a response from Russia regarding peace talks in the near future. According to Trump, the process is slow, and he hopes for a quick reaction.

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that there will be a response from Russia this week regarding peace in Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports UNN.

We will see, we will hear from them this week, very soon. We'll see how it goes. I think he (Putin - ed.) is late. Everything is going very slowly, I am not happy about this. We will see, we will wait, and I hope that he will give his answer quite quickly.

- Trump said.

Let us remind

French President Emmanuel Macron today met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative of President Donald Trump Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but before that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
Marco Rubio
Giorgia Meloni
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
