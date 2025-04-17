Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

US President Donald Trump said that there will be a response from Russia this week regarding peace in Ukraine. Trump said this during a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, reports UNN.

We will see, we will hear from them this week, very soon. We'll see how it goes. I think he (Putin - ed.) is late. Everything is going very slowly, I am not happy about this. We will see, we will wait, and I hope that he will give his answer quite quickly. - Trump said.

Let us remind

French President Emmanuel Macron today met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Representative of President Donald Trump Steve Witkoff, who is participating in peace talks regarding the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine, but before that he spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.