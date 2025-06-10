Farewell to the head of the children's railway, who died in the Russian attack, was held in Kharkiv

Kharkiv said goodbye to the head of the children's railway, who died as a result of the Russian attack. This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, reports UNN.

... today in Kharkiv they said goodbye to Hanna. We talked to the students of the Small Southern Railway. Like adults. It's not easy for them now: for many, she was like a second mother, and Volodymyr Fedorovych Kovtun, who also died from the enemy's KAB, was like a kind railway grandfather. - Pertsovskyi said.

He added that the Kharkiv children's railway will continue to be kept closed for security reasons.

Let's add

In addition, the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" spoke about the condition of the wounded employees of the children's railway during the Russian attack.

... our wounded have been stabilized (a low bow to the doctors and railway colleagues who were on duty 24/7, donated blood, and provided support). We visited and encouraged everyone: three are already one step away from being discharged, and for three colleagues, a rather lengthy process of further treatment and recovery lies ahead. Together with doctors and families, we are choosing the best medical options - everyone will receive the best necessary treatment - Pertsovskyi summarized.

