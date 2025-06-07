Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

As a result of the Russian strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv, a young head of the institution was killed, and four more employees were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovsky, reports UNN.

Another insidious strike on Kharkiv claimed the life of our employee, 4 railway workers were injured. Our people are next to them in the hospital to provide maximum support and assistance - said Pertsovsky.

According to the chairman of the board of UZ, the strike hit near the production facilities and depot of Mala Pivdenna, the children's railway of Kharkiv.

For security reasons, we do not open it - the opening was canceled, so there were no students or visitors on the spot and they are safe! It's scary to imagine what would have happened otherwise. However, the strike claimed the life of the head of the institution - a young employee, who was appointed 2 weeks ago. Doctors are helping others - added Pertsovsky.

Later, the chairman of the board of UZ added that one of the injured employees of the children's railway is currently undergoing surgery.

We keep our fists and believe in Kharkiv doctors! The condition of the rest is of moderate severity, without threat to life - he summarized.

