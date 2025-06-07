Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

$41.470.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 18801 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 47974 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 28535 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 50885 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM • 56251 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM • 43389 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142594 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 111332 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155498 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94210 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news

Proud Boys leaders, pardoned by Trump, demand $100 million from the US government

June 7, 09:00 AM • 13961 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 84848 views

Bad weather in Poland left almost 30,000 people without electricity

June 7, 10:44 AM • 26680 views

Defense forces hit a locomotive with a column of occupiers' equipment: minus 13 tanks

June 7, 10:57 AM • 11261 views

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 58758 views
Publications

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 142554 views

Bullseye: why ARMA head Duma is afraid of reform and attacks journalists, not schemes

June 6, 02:47 PM • 137884 views

Car care in summer: checking fluids, protection from heat and typical mistakes

June 6, 02:30 PM • 138773 views

International web? Who is behind the iStore network, which is suspected of illegal trade in equipment?

June 6, 01:27 PM • 182795 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive

June 6, 01:00 PM • 226656 views
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Elon Musk

Rustem Umerov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

Hungary

Poland

United States

UNN Lite

Prime Video series "Étoile" is being canceled after one season

June 7, 11:27 AM • 59299 views

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a trip to Disneyland with their children

June 7, 10:33 AM • 85386 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

June 6, 05:00 PM • 155485 views

Tom Cruise enters the Guinness Book of Records thanks to a crazy stunt in "Mission Impossible 8"

June 6, 10:26 AM • 137643 views

Return to the Land of Oz: the first trailer for "Wicked: For Good" has been released

June 5, 09:10 AM • 178074 views
Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2636 views

A Russian strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv resulted in the death of a young manager of the institution. Four more employees were injured, one of them is in the operating room.

Strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv: a young manager died, four more employees were injured

As a result of the Russian strike on the children's railway in Kharkiv, a young head of the institution was killed, and four more employees were injured. This was announced by the chairman of the board of "Ukrzaliznytsia" Oleksandr Pertsovsky, reports UNN.

Another insidious strike on Kharkiv claimed the life of our employee, 4 railway workers were injured. Our people are next to them in the hospital to provide maximum support and assistance 

- said Pertsovsky.

According to the chairman of the board of UZ, the strike hit near the production facilities and depot of Mala Pivdenna, the children's railway of Kharkiv.

For security reasons, we do not open it - the opening was canceled, so there were no students or visitors on the spot and they are safe! It's scary to imagine what would have happened otherwise. However, the strike claimed the life of the head of the institution - a young employee, who was appointed 2 weeks ago. Doctors are helping others 

- added Pertsovsky.

Let's add

Later, the chairman of the board of UZ added that one of the injured employees of the children's railway is currently undergoing surgery.

We keep our fists and believe in Kharkiv doctors! The condition of the rest is of moderate severity, without threat to life 

- he summarized.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway07.06.25, 19:59 • 1472 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Ukrainian Railways
Ukraine
Kharkiv
