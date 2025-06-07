$41.470.00
47.380.00
The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
03:01 PM • 13154 views

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

02:43 PM • 29889 views

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

01:51 PM • 13761 views

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

12:58 PM • 36389 views

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

12:42 PM • 43191 views

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
12:20 PM • 37105 views

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM • 125000 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM • 110516 views

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM • 148543 views

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM • 94031 views

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Russians struck with KABs on the central part of Kharkiv, including the Children's Railway. A 30-year-old woman died, 18 people were injured, three are in serious condition.

The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, showed the consequences of the Russian strike with KABs on the central part of Kharkiv, and in particular on the Children's Railway, UNN reports.

Details

At about 17.35 the enemy launched 4 guided air bombs at the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. This is a place where there are usually many families with children. The Russians are hitting there on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, a 30-year-old woman died. Another 18 people were injured, three of them are in serious condition

- said Syniehubov.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, 2 buildings of the Children's Railway and 4 wagons, 2 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Medical teams and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 1807.06.25, 19:22 • 660 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv
