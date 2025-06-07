The Kharkiv Regional Military Administration showed the consequences of the Russian strike on the children's railway

The head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, showed the consequences of the Russian strike with KABs on the central part of Kharkiv, and in particular on the Children's Railway, UNN reports.

Details

At about 17.35 the enemy launched 4 guided air bombs at the Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts of the city.

One of the hits was on the Children's Railway. This is a place where there are usually many families with children. The Russians are hitting there on Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, a 30-year-old woman died. Another 18 people were injured, three of them are in serious condition - said Syniehubov.

According to him, as a result of the shelling, 2 buildings of the Children's Railway and 4 wagons, 2 private houses, and an outbuilding were damaged.

Medical teams and State Emergency Service employees are working at the scene.

Strike on Kharkiv: the number of victims has increased to 18