Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother
Kyiv • UNN
The 36-year-old Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture, Tetiana Berezhna, announced the birth of her daughter. She shared her emotions on Facebook, without revealing the newborn's name.
The 36-year-old Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna gave birth to a daughter; the newborn's name is not disclosed, UNN reports.
Details
Tetyana Berezhna shared her emotions on the occasion of her daughter's birth on Facebook.
My happiest Christmas! Thank you, daughter, for choosing our family. We will do everything to ensure that you grow up in a free, happy Ukraine!
The official did not provide any other details regarding her daughter's birth.
Recall
In October, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetyana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.