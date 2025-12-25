Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother

The 36-year-old Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna gave birth to a daughter; the newborn's name is not disclosed, UNN reports.

Details

Tetyana Berezhna shared her emotions on the occasion of her daughter's birth on Facebook.

My happiest Christmas! Thank you, daughter, for choosing our family. We will do everything to ensure that you grow up in a free, happy Ukraine! - Berezhna wrote.

The official did not provide any other details regarding her daughter's birth.

Recall

In October, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetyana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.