Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother

Exclusive
10:58 AM • 16441 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 18593 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
09:37 AM • 21370 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hitPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 17477 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 16179 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 13407 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49803 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 66947 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 32440 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54339 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISWDecember 25, 05:30 AM • 16861 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine during a Christmas event with childrenVideoDecember 25, 06:45 AM • 15687 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17103 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15684 views
Ukrainian refugee leaves British college that told her to "learn Russian"10:37 AM • 18174 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
10:58 AM • 16450 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 49807 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 36365 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 66951 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 54344 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideo03:24 PM • 92 views
Kardashian family changed the format of their Christmas party to a family celebration: photosPhoto02:14 PM • 2158 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"Video09:48 AM • 8844 views
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investorDecember 25, 08:09 AM • 15765 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charityDecember 25, 07:24 AM • 17180 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The 36-year-old Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of Culture, Tetiana Berezhna, announced the birth of her daughter. She shared her emotions on Facebook, without revealing the newborn's name.

Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a mother

The 36-year-old Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhna gave birth to a daughter; the newborn's name is not disclosed, UNN reports.

Details

Tetyana Berezhna shared her emotions on the occasion of her daughter's birth on Facebook.

My happiest Christmas! Thank you, daughter, for choosing our family. We will do everything to ensure that you grow up in a free, happy Ukraine! 

- Berezhna wrote.

The official did not provide any other details regarding her daughter's birth.

Recall

In October, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetyana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.

Alla Kiosak

