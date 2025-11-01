The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has renamed the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. This is not the first time this ministry has been renamed.
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Berezhnaya. A working group has been created, the results of which will be presented in the near future.
The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.
Australia handed over illegally exported archaeological artifacts to Ukraine, including a temporal pendant and an arrowhead. These unique objects, confiscated in Australia, will take their rightful place in the exhibition of one of Ukraine's museums.
The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution simplifying the procedure for eliminating damage to cultural heritage sites destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. "eRecovery" program certificates are now valid for damaged housing in architectural monuments.
The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions by September 2025, with almost 100,000 of them this year. The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being established for systematic international support.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the mass Nazi executions in Babyn Yar. Representatives of the President's Office, diplomats, and religious figures were present at the ceremony.