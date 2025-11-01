Tetiana Berezhna

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
08:30 AM • 13191 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28662 views
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
November 1, 06:00 AM • 29712 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1
October 31, 08:50 PM • 32935 views
Defence Intelligence of Ukraine conducts counterattack near Pokrovsk to unblock logistics - source
October 31, 06:17 PM • 47512 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
October 31, 05:29 PM • 40200 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
October 31, 04:15 PM • 35870 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
October 31, 02:27 PM • 36108 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 30652 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 56882 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Russia legalizes mobilization of Ukrainians: "military lists" being prepared in Melitopol - CNSNovember 1, 03:18 AM • 18445 views
Denmark strengthens Greenland's defense amid Trump's annexation claims and growing Russian activity - BloombergNovember 1, 03:55 AM • 10501 views
Minus 900 soldiers and 349 UAVs: General Staff reported enemy losses for the dayNovember 1, 05:21 AM • 5856 views
"Mirror response to Russian missile strikes": ISW assesses prospects of US providing Tomahawk missiles to UkraineNovember 1, 05:40 AM • 14187 views
EU creates new system for rapid deployment of troops and equipment - CPD09:07 AM • 4058 views
Publications
How to follow a vegan diet without harming your health: advice from a nutritionistPhoto
Exclusive
November 1, 07:00 AM • 28662 views
Processing deferrals in ASCs, changes in Basic Social Assistance, extension of mobilization: what will change from November 1November 1, 06:00 AM • 29712 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55479 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than depositsOctober 31, 12:08 PM • 56882 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 49283 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitaliy Kim
Kristen Michal
Kyrylo Budanov
Maia Sandu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Mykolaiv
Poltava Oblast
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideo08:30 AM • 13191 views
Top autumn soups you'll want to cook again and againPhotoOctober 31, 02:59 PM • 55479 views
The official trailer for the final season of "Stranger Things" has been releasedVideoOctober 31, 11:19 AM • 37316 views
King of Britain stripped Prince Andrew of his title: now he is Andrew Mountbatten WindsorOctober 30, 07:41 PM • 45858 views
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated a month of marriage: how the stars' vacation in California wentOctober 29, 03:50 PM • 77844 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Tags
Persons

Tetiana Berezhna

News by theme
Cabinet of Ministers renamed the Ministry of Culture: what is the new name of the agency

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has renamed the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications to the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine. This is not the first time this ministry has been renamed.

Society • October 31, 09:18 AM • 8824 views
Ministry of Culture is working on updating Ukrainian fonts - Berezhnaya

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine is updating Ukrainian fonts, said Deputy Prime Minister Tetyana Berezhnaya. A working group has been created, the results of which will be presented in the near future.

Politics • October 21, 11:51 AM • 3486 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies. Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025.

Politics • October 21, 10:33 AM • 24937 views
The Rada Committee supported Tetiana Berezhna's candidacy for the position of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy and Minister of CulturePhoto

The Parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. The vote is expected in the coming days.

Politics • October 15, 09:48 AM • 2707 views
Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to the Rada regarding the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Minister of Culture

Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko submitted a proposal for the appointment of Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine – Minister of Culture of Ukraine. The Parliament will consider this proposal in due course.

Politics • October 10, 05:04 PM • 46185 views
Tetiana Berezhna may become Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy: the faction supported her candidacy

Tetiana Berezhna, acting Minister of Culture, may head the position of Vice Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy. Her candidacy was approved by the "Servant of the People" faction, with a vote expected next plenary week.

Politics • October 8, 12:14 PM • 69348 views
Australia returned important archaeological artifacts to Ukraine: what awaits themPhoto

Australia handed over illegally exported archaeological artifacts to Ukraine, including a temporal pendant and an arrowhead. These unique objects, confiscated in Australia, will take their rightful place in the exhibition of one of Ukraine's museums.

Society • October 7, 06:08 PM • 6589 views
Damaged housing in historic buildings can now be restored under the "eRecovery" program

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution simplifying the procedure for eliminating damage to cultural heritage sites destroyed as a result of Russian aggression. "eRecovery" program certificates are now valid for damaged housing in architectural monuments.

Society • October 3, 12:01 AM • 3748 views
Since the beginning of the year, almost 100,000 museum items have been evacuated from frontline regionsPhoto

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions by September 2025, with almost 100,000 of them this year. The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being established for systematic international support.

Culture • October 1, 10:55 PM • 2946 views
Even during the war, Ukraine never forgets Babyn Yar: Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored the memory of the victims of the mass Nazi executions in Babyn Yar. Representatives of the President's Office, diplomats, and religious figures were present at the ceremony.

Politics • September 29, 03:24 PM • 3561 views