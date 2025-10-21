Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture

The Verkhovna Rada appointed Tetiana Berezhna to the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine. This decision was supported by 266 people's deputies, UNN reports.

Details

After the speeches of the people's deputies, a vote took place, as a result of which the candidacy of Tetiana Berezhna for the post of the new Minister of Culture was supported by 266 people's deputies. Immediately after the vote, the new head of the Ministry of Culture was sworn in.

Addition

Berezhna has been acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine since July 28, 2025 - after the new Cabinet of Ministers of Yulia Svyrydenko was appointed, but the post of head of the Ministry of Culture remained vacant.

In October, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko submitted a proposal to appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy of Ukraine - Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

On October 15, the Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy recommended that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine appoint Tetiana Berezhna as Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy - Minister of Culture of Ukraine.

At the same time, a draft resolution on Berezhna's appointment was registered in the Verkhovna Rada.

Reference

Tetiana Vasylivna Berezhna was born on January 9, 1989, in the city of Rohatyn, Ivano-Frankivsk region. Ukrainian civil servant, lawyer, and economist.

She received her education at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, earning bachelor's and master's degrees in law. She interned at the Parliament of Canada under the CUPP program, studied at the Ukrainian School of Political Studies, "Aspen Institute Kyiv", Kyiv School of Economics (specialization in GR), London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), and in 2025, she completed the KMBS Strategic Architect School program in "Management and Administration".

In 2022-2025, she held the position of Deputy Minister of Economy of Ukraine.