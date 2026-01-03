New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that personnel changes are ongoing in Ukraine at the level of regional administrations. Consultations are currently underway regarding the appointment of new heads in five regions simultaneously. This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to UNN.

Details

Consultations regarding new heads of regional administrations are taking place in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Ternopil, and Chernivtsi regions.

We are continuing personnel changes and are currently holding consultations regarding new heads of regional administrations in five regions: Vinnytsia region, Dnipro region, Poltava region, Ternopil region, Chernivtsi region. The pool of candidates has been determined. Decisions will be made tomorrow, and I expect that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will approve the appointments in the near future. New regional heads should start working next week. - emphasized the president.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed appointing Denys Shmyhal as First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Energy of Ukraine. He thanked Shmyhal for his work at the Ministry of Defense and emphasized the importance of systematic approach for Ukrainian energy.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Mykhailo Fedorov could take over the post of Minister of Defense of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees on the appointment of Kyrylo Budanov as head of the Office of the President. Oleh Ivashchenko headed the Main Intelligence Directorate.

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak reported on a possible replacement of the head of the SBU, noting that Vasyl Maliuk might be offered another vacant position. According to him, this decision seems strange, and the potential replacement candidate has not yet been confirmed.