Yaroslav Zheleznyak

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15693 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28633 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64747 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213784 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122591 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391874 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310749 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213746 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244219 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255100 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131837 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213784 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391874 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254333 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310749 views
News by theme

The final version of the mineral agreement from the US has not yet been received, the Americans are constantly changing it - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US is constantly changing the terms of the mineral agreement. He emphasized the need for a detailed study of the agreement by lawyers.

Economy • March 27, 03:35 PM • 34788 views

New draft agreement on natural resources concerns all minerals throughout Ukraine - Zheleznyak

The United States has offered Ukraine an agreement that allows the extraction of all minerals on its territory. The agreement will be managed by 5 people, 3 of whom are from the United States with veto power, without security guarantees.

Economy • March 27, 10:27 AM • 31428 views

Strengthening accountability for crimes against cultural heritage: The Rada adopted the bill as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12310 on criminal liability for crimes against cultural heritage, including illegal excavations and damage to objects.

Culture • March 26, 01:38 PM • 26601 views

Ukraine will change its approach to providing social services: Parliament has made a decision

The Rada has adopted draft law No. 12124, which will improve the provision of social services, in particular, will regulate the possibility of their remote provision. Responsibility for violations will also be clarified.

Society • March 26, 12:52 PM • 23047 views

Parliament has approved amendments to the law on civil service: how will this affect salaries

The Parliament has approved amendments to the law on civil service. The time spent in the positions of heads of military administrations will be counted towards the civil service record, which affects the salaries of officials.

Economy • March 25, 01:10 PM • 16836 views

The Rada adopted the law on digital infrastructure: what will change for Ukrainians

The Rada supported draft law No. 9549, which simplifies obtaining land for the deployment of electronic communication networks. This will speed up the development of 4G, 5G and the restoration of communication.

Politics • March 25, 12:23 PM • 20672 views

The Rada withdrew the law on expanding the powers of the National Guard regarding weapons from consideration

Draft law No. 10311, which allowed the National Guard to use weapons against protesters, has been removed from the agenda. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to refute criticism regarding the expansion of powers.

Society • March 24, 10:34 PM • 10407 views

Zelenskyy signed a law on increasing the excise tax on tobacco products

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a European integration law regarding the revision of excise tax rates on tobacco products.

Economy • March 24, 08:52 AM • 90820 views

In Ukraine, six sentences have been handed down for working on OnlyFans in 3 years

From 2022 to 2024, courts have handed down six sentences for creating content on OnlyFans. Five women and two men have been found guilty, mostly given probation.

Society • March 17, 01:16 PM • 272329 views

The Rada supported the reduction of fines for late clarification of data in the SCC

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12093 on a 50% discount on fines for late clarification of military registration data. This should help to replenish the budget and update the data.

Society • March 13, 10:29 AM • 103209 views

Salary of more than 30,000 hryvnias for police officers: The Rada has adopted a bill

The Rada has adopted as a basis bill №6506-1, which provides for the establishment of a salary for police officers in the amount of more than 30,000 hryvnias. However, this will not apply to cadets.

Economy • March 12, 12:36 PM • 22310 views

Improvement of the reburial mechanism for defenders: The Council adopted the draft law as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on the mechanism for the reburial of fallen defenders of Ukraine. The document provides for the allocation of 6.61 million UAH for the reburial of about 500 fallen in 2025.

War • March 11, 02:54 PM • 17706 views

The law on the new salary payment system for civil servants does not provide for a salary increase for them - MPs

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the new salary payment system for civil servants, which does not provide for salary increases. The bill aims to implement a transparent payment system and limit allowances.

Economy • March 11, 02:16 PM • 25477 views

Creation of the Higher Administrative Court: The Council has unblocked the signing of the law

The Verkhovna Rada rejected the resolution that blocked the signing of the law on the creation of the Higher Administrative Court. Now the document can be signed by the speaker and sent to President Zelensky.

Politics • March 11, 02:05 PM • 17299 views

Ban on discrimination in advertising: The Council adopted the draft law in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on new requirements for advertising. The document prohibits discriminatory advertising, the use of artificial intelligence, and establishes restrictions on the advertising of medicines and alcohol.

Politics • March 11, 01:34 PM • 18271 views

Civil Servants' Salary Reform: Rada has adopted the draft law

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on a new salary system for civil servants based on job classification. The salary will consist of a fixed and variable part, and bonuses are limited to 30% of the annual salary.

Economy • March 11, 11:30 AM • 29326 views

Rada refuses to summon government officials on resource deal

The MPs did not support the proposal to summon Shmyhal and Svyrydenko to discuss the details of the resource deal. The coalition argued that “it is very difficult for government officials now”.

Economy • February 26, 10:15 AM • 24405 views

Parliament approves creation of the Supreme Administrative Court: it is one of the IMF's beacons

The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court, fulfilling the overdue IMF beacon. The law provides for the establishment of two courts and the formation of a 6-member Expert Council.

Politics • February 26, 09:24 AM • 20328 views

Rada supports bill on mandatory evacuation during martial law

The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law with 275 votes. The document provides for the forced evacuation of children and regulates the powers of the authorities to evacuate.

Politics • February 11, 01:33 PM • 22628 views

The Rada rejects a new draft law on credit history

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law No. 12260 on credit history, but for the first time in the history of the parliament sent it for public discussion. The document was supposed to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights and improve information exchange in the credit market.

Economy • February 11, 01:10 PM • 40117 views

In December, Ukrainians replenished their gambling accounts by almost UAH 20 billion

In December 2024, Ukrainians deposited a record-breaking UAH 19. 4 billion to their gambling accounts. This is significantly higher than the monthly average of UAH 12.7 billion in January-November 2024.

Society • January 22, 12:23 PM • 33421 views

When can we expect appointments, including the Prosecutor General - MP reveals the timeline

Parliament does not plan to make any appointments during the two plenary weeks. According to Zhelezniak, new appointments, including the Prosecutor General, are expected in February after the inauguration.

Politics • January 8, 10:25 AM • 20268 views

Another item on the Ukraine Facility Plan: The Verkhovna Rada approved the program for the development of the mineral resource base

The Parliament approved the updated program for the development of the mineral resource base of Ukraine until 2030 within the framework of the Ukraine Facility Plan. The program is aimed at providing the economy with its own mineral resources and reducing import dependence.

Economy • December 18, 03:08 PM • 18229 views

Norms against journalists remain: parliamentary committee supports draft law on registers for reconsideration

The Law Enforcement Committee supported the draft law on registers No. 10242 for reconsideration, while maintaining the provisions on journalists. The draft law added the abolition of Lozovyi's “amendments,” but, according to Zhelezniak, in the “wrong wording.

Politics • December 17, 03:42 PM • 18852 views

Rada did not support the law on 8 years in prison for leaking data from state registers

The Verkhovna Rada has sent for a second reading a draft law on criminal liability for leaking information from state registers. The document provided for up to 8 years in prison for such violations during martial law.

Politics • December 4, 11:33 AM • 18451 views

The relevant committee of BP called for the abolition of taxation of fops "retroactively"

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance supported the amendment to abolish taxation "retroactively" for sole proprietors. The introduction of new taxes for sole proprietors was postponed from October 1 to January 1, 2025.

Economy • November 27, 03:28 PM • 17960 views

BP committee supports liquidation of Krail and new restrictions for gambling business

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance supported the draft law on the liquidation of the Gambling Regulatory Commission. The document provides for the creation of a new body and significant restrictions on gambling advertising.

Economy • November 27, 03:11 PM • 18042 views

Budget 2025: Rada is expected to adopt the final version with new expenditures tomorrow

The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget for the second reading with important changes. The general fund expenditures amount to UAH 3709.8 billion.

Economy • November 18, 12:58 PM • 22040 views

In Ukraine, more than five thousand OnlyFans models earned almost $80 million in 2022

There are more than 5000 OnlyFans models in Ukraine who earned almost $80 million in 2022. The income of Ukrainian models on the platform has increased 10 times since 2020.

Society • November 12, 04:52 PM • 30073 views

Ukraine may not receive 4 billion euros from the EU on time due to non-compliance with conditions: what is known

Ukraine risks not receiving 4 billion euros from the European Union if the law on plea bargaining is not adopted in time. This could also jeopardize the disbursement of a €35 billion loan from the EU Council.

Politics • October 23, 02:29 PM • 18182 views