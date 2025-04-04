Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the US is constantly changing the terms of the mineral agreement. He emphasized the need for a detailed study of the agreement by lawyers.
The United States has offered Ukraine an agreement that allows the extraction of all minerals on its territory. The agreement will be managed by 5 people, 3 of whom are from the United States with veto power, without security guarantees.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted draft law No. 12310 on criminal liability for crimes against cultural heritage, including illegal excavations and damage to objects.
The Rada has adopted draft law No. 12124, which will improve the provision of social services, in particular, will regulate the possibility of their remote provision. Responsibility for violations will also be clarified.
The Parliament has approved amendments to the law on civil service. The time spent in the positions of heads of military administrations will be counted towards the civil service record, which affects the salaries of officials.
The Rada supported draft law No. 9549, which simplifies obtaining land for the deployment of electronic communication networks. This will speed up the development of 4G, 5G and the restoration of communication.
Draft law No. 10311, which allowed the National Guard to use weapons against protesters, has been removed from the agenda. The Ministry of Internal Affairs was unable to refute criticism regarding the expansion of powers.
Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a European integration law regarding the revision of excise tax rates on tobacco products.
From 2022 to 2024, courts have handed down six sentences for creating content on OnlyFans. Five women and two men have been found guilty, mostly given probation.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted draft law No. 12093 on a 50% discount on fines for late clarification of military registration data. This should help to replenish the budget and update the data.
The Rada has adopted as a basis bill №6506-1, which provides for the establishment of a salary for police officers in the amount of more than 30,000 hryvnias. However, this will not apply to cadets.
The Verkhovna Rada supported in the first reading the draft law on the mechanism for the reburial of fallen defenders of Ukraine. The document provides for the allocation of 6.61 million UAH for the reburial of about 500 fallen in 2025.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the new salary payment system for civil servants, which does not provide for salary increases. The bill aims to implement a transparent payment system and limit allowances.
The Verkhovna Rada rejected the resolution that blocked the signing of the law on the creation of the Higher Administrative Court. Now the document can be signed by the speaker and sent to President Zelensky.
The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on new requirements for advertising. The document prohibits discriminatory advertising, the use of artificial intelligence, and establishes restrictions on the advertising of medicines and alcohol.
The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a law on a new salary system for civil servants based on job classification. The salary will consist of a fixed and variable part, and bonuses are limited to 30% of the annual salary.
The MPs did not support the proposal to summon Shmyhal and Svyrydenko to discuss the details of the resource deal. The coalition argued that “it is very difficult for government officials now”.
The Verkhovna Rada passed a law on the establishment of the Supreme Administrative Court, fulfilling the overdue IMF beacon. The law provides for the establishment of two courts and the formation of a 6-member Expert Council.
The Verkhovna Rada supported the bill on mandatory evacuation of the population under martial law with 275 votes. The document provides for the forced evacuation of children and regulates the powers of the authorities to evacuate.
The Verkhovna Rada did not support the draft law No. 12260 on credit history, but for the first time in the history of the parliament sent it for public discussion. The document was supposed to strengthen the protection of borrowers' rights and improve information exchange in the credit market.
In December 2024, Ukrainians deposited a record-breaking UAH 19. 4 billion to their gambling accounts. This is significantly higher than the monthly average of UAH 12.7 billion in January-November 2024.
Parliament does not plan to make any appointments during the two plenary weeks. According to Zhelezniak, new appointments, including the Prosecutor General, are expected in February after the inauguration.
The Parliament approved the updated program for the development of the mineral resource base of Ukraine until 2030 within the framework of the Ukraine Facility Plan. The program is aimed at providing the economy with its own mineral resources and reducing import dependence.
The Law Enforcement Committee supported the draft law on registers No. 10242 for reconsideration, while maintaining the provisions on journalists. The draft law added the abolition of Lozovyi's “amendments,” but, according to Zhelezniak, in the “wrong wording.
The Verkhovna Rada has sent for a second reading a draft law on criminal liability for leaking information from state registers. The document provided for up to 8 years in prison for such violations during martial law.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance supported the amendment to abolish taxation "retroactively" for sole proprietors. The introduction of new taxes for sole proprietors was postponed from October 1 to January 1, 2025.
The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance supported the draft law on the liquidation of the Gambling Regulatory Commission. The document provides for the creation of a new body and significant restrictions on gambling advertising.
The Budget Committee of the Verkhovna Rada approved the draft state budget for the second reading with important changes. The general fund expenditures amount to UAH 3709.8 billion.
There are more than 5000 OnlyFans models in Ukraine who earned almost $80 million in 2022. The income of Ukrainian models on the platform has increased 10 times since 2020.
Ukraine risks not receiving 4 billion euros from the European Union if the law on plea bargaining is not adopted in time. This could also jeopardize the disbursement of a €35 billion loan from the EU Council.