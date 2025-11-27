"NABU leaks like a sieve" – expert accuses Bureau of systematic information "leaks" and recalls leaks from Khristenko and Uhlava

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6034 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 5702 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 10066 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 8568 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 9474 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 13610 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 10729 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 10960 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13595 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Exclusive
November 27, 07:45 AM • 25511 views
Black Friday without risks: how not to fall victim to fraudsters and really buy profitably
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2.2m/s
86%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 18708 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 7168 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 9320 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhoto09:33 AM • 18826 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 14530 views
Publications
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 6084 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 10108 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 5978 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo12:37 PM • 13636 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 14585 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 18755 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 44527 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 78330 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 94231 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 93882 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Financial Times
Nord Stream

"NABU leaks like a sieve" – expert accuses Bureau of systematic information "leaks" and recalls leaks from Khristenko and Uhlava

Kyiv • UNN

 • 154 views

Political expert Taras Zahorodnii accused NABU of systematic information leaks, citing the discovery of hundreds of profiles of officials and law enforcement officers. He recalled previous leaks from Khristenko and Uhlava.

"NABU leaks like a sieve" – expert accuses Bureau of systematic information "leaks" and recalls leaks from Khristenko and Uhlava

The source of the leak of hundreds of profiles with personal data of officials and law enforcement officers turned out to be NABU itself. The first batch of such documents was discovered during searches at MP Fedor Khrystenko's place in July. This was stated by political expert Taras Zahorodnii.

"The other day, NABU detective Oleksandr Abakumov shocked the progressive public by stating that law enforcement officers had discovered a massive array of 527 dossiers on various officials, detectives, deputies, ministers, journalists, and employees of law enforcement agencies. Information flows from NABU like from a sieve. I am sure that these dossiers were also leaked from the Bureau. And no one is going to do anything about it. Although there is someone to ask," he wrote.

According to the expert, the "leak" of the dossiers occurred much earlier than they are trying to show today.

"Massive leaks of questionnaires from NABU were discovered back in July – the first batch was found at OPZZh member Khrystenko, who was a 'fixer' for the Bureau. During searches at the residence of the MP, who is suspected of treason and was involved in 'resolving issues' at NABU, they found... materials of covert investigative actions and dozens of questionnaires of Bureau detectives in Russian!" he noted.

In total, Zahorodnii emphasized, at least 15 Bureau detectives were searched in this and other cases of information leaks. Also, last year, the first deputy director of NABU, Gizo Uglava, was suspended from his post due to the "leak" of sensitive information to persons involved in Bureau cases, Zahorodnii reported.

"This is only what has come to light. And how many more cases have been buried by internal investigations in the Bureau? As we can see, nothing has changed since then," he wrote.

According to the expert, among the dossiers found at Khrystenko's were also questionnaires of NABU employees Magamedarsulov and Tebekin, who later received suspicions for corruption and cooperation with the Russian Federation.

"These two are now being glorified by some activists. The same Vitaliy Tebekin was caught on illegal enrichment and concealment of real estate worth 4 million. Even the court recognized that there were all grounds for suspicion and set bail and suspended him from office. But some continued to talk about a minor 'error in the declaration'. Like, 'that's different'," he stated.

He advised NABU on how to quickly identify "moles" within itself: it is necessary to interrogate People's Deputy Zhelezniak to find out who leaked top-secret information to him regarding NABU's own covert investigative actions, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Shabunin, and former NABU director Sytnyk (a figure in the "register of corrupt officials").

According to Zahorodnii, it is time to hold NABU accountable like other law enforcement agencies.

"Minor mistakes," "someone else leaked information," "give them a chance to prove themselves." It's time to hold NABU accountable like other law enforcement agencies – it's already over 10 years old. We want to see results, not excuses," he concluded.

As reported on July 22, during searches at the residence of People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko from the banned party "Opposition Platform – For Life" (OPZZh), NABU materials were found that contained official and confidential information, including dozens of personal questionnaires of detective candidates.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
Russian propaganda
Search
War in Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Artem Sytnyk
Yaroslav Zheleznyak