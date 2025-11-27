The source of the leak of hundreds of profiles with personal data of officials and law enforcement officers turned out to be NABU itself. The first batch of such documents was discovered during searches at MP Fedor Khrystenko's place in July. This was stated by political expert Taras Zahorodnii.

"The other day, NABU detective Oleksandr Abakumov shocked the progressive public by stating that law enforcement officers had discovered a massive array of 527 dossiers on various officials, detectives, deputies, ministers, journalists, and employees of law enforcement agencies. Information flows from NABU like from a sieve. I am sure that these dossiers were also leaked from the Bureau. And no one is going to do anything about it. Although there is someone to ask," he wrote.

According to the expert, the "leak" of the dossiers occurred much earlier than they are trying to show today.

"Massive leaks of questionnaires from NABU were discovered back in July – the first batch was found at OPZZh member Khrystenko, who was a 'fixer' for the Bureau. During searches at the residence of the MP, who is suspected of treason and was involved in 'resolving issues' at NABU, they found... materials of covert investigative actions and dozens of questionnaires of Bureau detectives in Russian!" he noted.

In total, Zahorodnii emphasized, at least 15 Bureau detectives were searched in this and other cases of information leaks. Also, last year, the first deputy director of NABU, Gizo Uglava, was suspended from his post due to the "leak" of sensitive information to persons involved in Bureau cases, Zahorodnii reported.

"This is only what has come to light. And how many more cases have been buried by internal investigations in the Bureau? As we can see, nothing has changed since then," he wrote.

According to the expert, among the dossiers found at Khrystenko's were also questionnaires of NABU employees Magamedarsulov and Tebekin, who later received suspicions for corruption and cooperation with the Russian Federation.

"These two are now being glorified by some activists. The same Vitaliy Tebekin was caught on illegal enrichment and concealment of real estate worth 4 million. Even the court recognized that there were all grounds for suspicion and set bail and suspended him from office. But some continued to talk about a minor 'error in the declaration'. Like, 'that's different'," he stated.

He advised NABU on how to quickly identify "moles" within itself: it is necessary to interrogate People's Deputy Zhelezniak to find out who leaked top-secret information to him regarding NABU's own covert investigative actions, the head of the Anti-Corruption Action Center Shabunin, and former NABU director Sytnyk (a figure in the "register of corrupt officials").

According to Zahorodnii, it is time to hold NABU accountable like other law enforcement agencies.

"Minor mistakes," "someone else leaked information," "give them a chance to prove themselves." It's time to hold NABU accountable like other law enforcement agencies – it's already over 10 years old. We want to see results, not excuses," he concluded.

As reported on July 22, during searches at the residence of People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko from the banned party "Opposition Platform – For Life" (OPZZh), NABU materials were found that contained official and confidential information, including dozens of personal questionnaires of detective candidates.