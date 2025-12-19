Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations

The heads of trade unions in three regions have been notified of suspicion of multi-million dollar embezzlement of trade union funds for unintended purposes, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Vacations for their own children in Bukovel, baptisms, medical treatment, and other expenses from the trade unions' pockets. Over UAH 14.5 million, which should have been used for social and labor needs of gas transportation system employees, became a source of private expenses for trade union leaders. - Kravchenko reported on social media.

According to him, law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, uncovered a scheme of abuse of trade union funds.

According to the Prosecutor General, investigators established that in 2023-2025, the heads of primary trade union organizations of one of the gas industry enterprises systematically used trade union funds for unintended purposes, hiding behind a collective agreement.

"Of over UAH 233 million transferred to trade unions, a significant portion was spent on needs unrelated to trade union activities," Kravchenko said.

In the video accompanying this post, conversations between trade union members and their relatives about where the funds should be spent: on paying for their children's baptisms, paying for vacations in Bukovel, alcohol and restaurant complexes, and treating friends. - the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, "a separate element of the scheme was the deliberate circumvention of procurement procedures, which allowed concealing the real extent of expenses and effectively eliminating any financial control."

Currently, three heads of trade union organizations (Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions) have been notified of suspicion of: embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy using official position (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). - Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the full circle of involved persons and the final amount of damages caused.

"We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

