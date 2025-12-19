Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
December 19, 03:34 PM • 22857 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
December 19, 02:53 PM • 21462 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39086 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
December 19, 02:08 PM • 30599 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
December 19, 12:39 PM • 17681 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
December 19, 12:26 PM • 18493 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
December 19, 12:10 PM • 13923 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28663 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
December 19, 11:08 AM • 11652 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Publications
Exclusives
Justice and accountability: Commander of Biletsky's 125th Brigade sent incompetent officers to the infantryVideoDecember 19, 01:22 PM • 4988 views
Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS made its closest approach to Earth: what NASA says about itPhotoVideoDecember 19, 01:29 PM • 4286 views
Massive Russian attacks on Odesa region: authorities are looking for alternative routes for transport in southern Ukraine04:27 PM • 10022 views
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7752 views
Hungarian Prime Minister Orban in Brussels questioned "who attacked whom" during the war in Ukraine05:27 PM • 4908 views
Publications
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 39076 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 28658 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 37863 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 33641 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 59545 views
UNN Lite
Five iconic Christmas movies: what to watch on the eve of the New Year holidaysVideo05:00 PM • 7872 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 61544 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 43339 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 41385 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 47568 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations

Kyiv • UNN

 40198 views

Law enforcement officers exposed a scheme of abuse of trade union funds, where leaders spent over UAH 14.5 million for unintended purposes. The money went to recreation in Bukovel, christenings, and other private needs instead of social ones.

Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations

The heads of trade unions in three regions have been notified of suspicion of multi-million dollar embezzlement of trade union funds for unintended purposes, reported Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, writes UNN.

Vacations for their own children in Bukovel, baptisms, medical treatment, and other expenses from the trade unions' pockets. Over UAH 14.5 million, which should have been used for social and labor needs of gas transportation system employees, became a source of private expenses for trade union leaders.

- Kravchenko reported on social media.

According to him, law enforcement officers, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, uncovered a scheme of abuse of trade union funds.

According to the Prosecutor General, investigators established that in 2023-2025, the heads of primary trade union organizations of one of the gas industry enterprises systematically used trade union funds for unintended purposes, hiding behind a collective agreement.

"Of over UAH 233 million transferred to trade unions, a significant portion was spent on needs unrelated to trade union activities," Kravchenko said.

In the video accompanying this post, conversations between trade union members and their relatives about where the funds should be spent: on paying for their children's baptisms, paying for vacations in Bukovel, alcohol and restaurant complexes, and treating friends.

- the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, "a separate element of the scheme was the deliberate circumvention of procurement procedures, which allowed concealing the real extent of expenses and effectively eliminating any financial control."

Currently, three heads of trade union organizations (Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions) have been notified of suspicion of: embezzlement of property on a particularly large scale, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy using official position (Part 5, Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- Kravchenko reported.

According to him, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Law enforcement officers are establishing the full circle of involved persons and the final amount of damages caused.

"We continue to work," the Prosecutor General emphasized.

Julia Shramko

