Andriy Kostin

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 7054 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 14732 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 55939 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 198647 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 114687 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 377535 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301721 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212444 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243508 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254754 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119593 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49256 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63195 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34834 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 117852 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 118842 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 198647 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 377535 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247950 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 301721 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10514 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 35612 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 63917 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 49945 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 120262 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Andriy Kostin

Disability marathon: can the head of ARMA Duma avoid responsibility

The National Police has launched an investigation into the issuance of fake disability certificates to ARMA officials. Five employees of the agency are being checked, and experts are demanding the resignation of the leadership.

Politics • December 16, 08:16 AM • 188702 views

MP: Ex-Prosecutor General Kostin is to be appointed ambassador to the Netherlands

Andriy Kostin, who was recently dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General, is to be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who also noted the possible appointment of Malyuska to the Council of Europe.

Politics • December 13, 04:53 PM • 21102 views

Documents about Kostin's visits to Russia during the war are fake

The Prosecutor General's Office has denied information that Andriy Kostin visited Russia during the war. A spokesperson for the PGO confirmed that the documents circulated online were fake, and that Kostin had not been to Moscow since 2014.

Politics • November 8, 07:29 AM • 17152 views

Leaked documents from the Russian border service: evidence of alleged visits to Russia by Ukrainian officials during the war found

The leaked FSB documents revealed numerous visits by Ukrainian officials to Russia after 2014. Among them are Smirnov, Kostin, Vaskov.

Politics • November 7, 02:16 PM • 15337 views

Zelensky signs decree on dismissal of Prosecutor General Kostin

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The relevant decree has already been signed by the head of state.

Politics • October 31, 07:31 AM • 14853 views

Rada approves dismissal of Prosecutor General Kostin

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to dismiss Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The decision was supported by 255 MPs.

Politics • October 29, 02:07 PM • 16971 views

Prosecutor General Kostin arrives in the Rada - MP

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin came to the Verkhovna Rada to report on his work. Tomorrow or the day after, the relevant committee will consider the president's motion to dismiss him amid the MSEC scandal.

Politics • October 29, 01:50 PM • 13851 views

Parliamentary Law Enforcement Committee supports resignation of Prosecutor General

The Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin by 14 votes. The reason for the resignation was the scandal with the Medicolegal Expert Commission, and the Prosecutor General's Office has already decided on a new Prosecutor General.

Politics • October 29, 09:42 AM • 12313 views
Exclusive

The relevant committee will consider the motion to dismiss Kostin tomorrow or the day after tomorrow

The Committee on Law Enforcement will consider the President's motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. A decision is expected tomorrow or the day after, after which the issue will be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada.

Politics • October 28, 01:02 PM • 116469 views

Zelensky submitted a motion to the Rada to dismiss Prosecutor General Kostin

The President of Ukraine has submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The document was registered under number 12153 after Kostin announced his resignation on October 22.

Politics • October 28, 08:50 AM • 14171 views

Received increased pensions: five heads of regional prosecutor's offices resigned

The heads of five regional prosecutor's offices and one specialized one have written letters of resignation due to receiving increased pensions. The PGO is conducting an investigation into the legitimacy of pensions and the disability status of prosecutors.

Politics • October 25, 05:14 PM • 17313 views
Exclusive

MP: Scandals with officials hurt Ukraine's image and outrage the military

MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk said that scandals with officials negatively affect the image of Ukraine. He called for a swift response to violations and the resignation of guilty officials.

Politics • October 24, 09:59 AM • 139180 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has decided that Ruslan Kravchenko will be the new Prosecutor General - media

The Presidential Office has decided on a candidate for the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin. According to sources, it may be Ruslan Kravchenko, the current head of the Kyiv State Administration.

Politics • October 23, 04:34 PM • 24463 views

Can the leadership of the MSEC hold senior positions in the Ministry of Health?: Lyashko does not know yet

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko is considering legal aspects of the ban on the management of the Medical Expert Commission from holding senior positions in the Ministry of Health. This is due to the reform of the MSEC system and its planned liquidation by 2025.

Society • October 23, 11:09 AM • 14986 views
Exclusive

SBGS does not rule out possible changes in border crossing for men with disabilities

The State Border Guard Service does not rule out possible changes to the border crossing procedure for men with disabilities. The decision is being considered in cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council and other bodies after the discovery of abuses with disability registration.

Society • October 23, 08:41 AM • 119059 views

SBI on MSEC scandals: what punishment awaits officials

The SBI will investigate cases of unjustified disability of officials. They will check the decisions of the MSEC to establish disability, and criminal proceedings under various articles are possible.

Politics • October 22, 06:28 PM • 31324 views

Heads of the relevant department of the Ministry of Health responsible for coordinating the activities of the MSEC have been dismissed - Shmyhal

Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the dismissal of the leadership of the MSEC and the relevant department of the Ministry of Health. By the end of the year, the MSEC will be liquidated, a new European model will be introduced, and unreasonable decisions on disability will be reviewed.

Politics • October 22, 05:58 PM • 23265 views

Zelensky on the MSEC scandal: there must be responsibility and personnel decisions in central government

President Zelenskyy called for personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to the violations at the MSEC. He emphasized the importance of digitalizing the disability determination process and a full audit of officials' pensions.

Politics • October 22, 04:16 PM • 19853 views

Ukraine plans to liquidate the MSEC by December 31. Zelensky demands to draft a bill

The President of Ukraine enacted the NSDC decision on combating corruption in the process of establishing disability. Zelenskyy demands a bill to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.

Politics • October 22, 03:29 PM • 20925 views

Prosecutor General Kostin resigns

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced his resignation on Tuesday. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

Politics • October 22, 02:08 PM • 34065 views

Digitalization of processes and real verification of declarations of the PCIE members: Zelensky on the results of the NSDC meeting

President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss abuses in the MSEC. Decisions on digitalization of processes, verification of declarations and review of unjustified decisions on disability of officials were approved.

Politics • October 22, 02:08 PM • 22232 views

Scandal with “disabilities”: Rivne Prosecutor's Office counted how many of their employees have a “group”

The Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office denied the information about the disability of its head, Andriy Rudnytsky. He receives a long-service pension, and the prosecutor's office employs 8 people with disabilities.

Society • October 21, 02:11 PM • 21902 views

Ukraine has become the most mined country in the world: environmental challenges discussed at a conference in Helsinki

Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.

War • October 21, 06:42 AM • 15838 views

The Prosecutor General acknowledged that the share of people with disabilities among prosecutors in Khmelnytsky region is very high

But he claims that 80% of Khmelnytsky prosecutors with disabilities received them before the full-scale invasion.

Politics • October 20, 06:07 PM • 36596 views

putin refuses to attend the G20 summit in Brazil

The russian president explained the refusal by the possible disruption of the summit due to the ICC warrant. He accused the West of trying to politicize the G20.

News of the World • October 18, 03:02 PM • 18281 views
Exclusive

MP: The Prosecutor General must resign if he cares even a little about the reputation of the Prosecutor's Office

Andriy Osadchuk believes that the Prosecutor General should resign if the information about 49 prosecutors from Khmelnytsky region with fictitious disabilities is confirmed. The issue will be discussed at the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada Committee.

Politics • October 18, 11:02 AM • 103417 views

Kostin on executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war: it is a deliberate policy of the Russian Federation

Prosecutor General Kostin announced an increase in the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to him, these are not isolated cases, but an organized policy of the Russian Federation, confirmed by an audio recording of an order from a Russian officer.

War • October 15, 11:00 AM • 12423 views

Ukraine calls on Brazil to arrest Putin if he attends G20 summit

Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.

War • October 14, 01:50 PM • 17782 views

About 1.7 million cultural artifacts remain in the occupied territories of Ukraine - Tochytskyi

There are about 1. 7 million cultural artifacts in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Minister of Culture Tochytskyi announced that he is working with partners to identify and return the stolen property.

Culture • October 9, 12:22 PM • 10874 views

Internal investigation against ex-Deputy Prosecutor General Verbytskyi completed, results handed over to NABU

The Prosecutor General's Office has completed an internal investigation into Dmytro Verbytskyi and handed over the materials to the NABU. Earlier, journalists discovered that Verbytskyi's girlfriend had purchased elite property worth UAH 52 million without sufficient official income.

Crimes and emergencies • October 8, 04:28 PM • 15349 views