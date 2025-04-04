The National Police has launched an investigation into the issuance of fake disability certificates to ARMA officials. Five employees of the agency are being checked, and experts are demanding the resignation of the leadership.
Andriy Kostin, who was recently dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General, is to be appointed as Ukraine's ambassador to the Netherlands. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, who also noted the possible appointment of Malyuska to the Council of Europe.
The Prosecutor General's Office has denied information that Andriy Kostin visited Russia during the war. A spokesperson for the PGO confirmed that the documents circulated online were fake, and that Kostin had not been to Moscow since 2014.
The leaked FSB documents revealed numerous visits by Ukrainian officials to Russia after 2014. Among them are Smirnov, Kostin, Vaskov.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The relevant decree has already been signed by the head of state.
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to dismiss Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The decision was supported by 255 MPs.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin came to the Verkhovna Rada to report on his work. Tomorrow or the day after, the relevant committee will consider the president's motion to dismiss him amid the MSEC scandal.
The Law Enforcement Committee of the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin by 14 votes. The reason for the resignation was the scandal with the Medicolegal Expert Commission, and the Prosecutor General's Office has already decided on a new Prosecutor General.
The Committee on Law Enforcement will consider the President's motion to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin. A decision is expected tomorrow or the day after, after which the issue will be put to a vote in the Verkhovna Rada.
The President of Ukraine has submitted a draft resolution to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Andriy Kostin from the post of Prosecutor General. The document was registered under number 12153 after Kostin announced his resignation on October 22.
The heads of five regional prosecutor's offices and one specialized one have written letters of resignation due to receiving increased pensions. The PGO is conducting an investigation into the legitimacy of pensions and the disability status of prosecutors.
MP Mykhailo Tsymbalyuk said that scandals with officials negatively affect the image of Ukraine. He called for a swift response to violations and the resignation of guilty officials.
The Presidential Office has decided on a candidate for the new Prosecutor General to replace Andriy Kostin. According to sources, it may be Ruslan Kravchenko, the current head of the Kyiv State Administration.
Health Minister Viktor Lyashko is considering legal aspects of the ban on the management of the Medical Expert Commission from holding senior positions in the Ministry of Health. This is due to the reform of the MSEC system and its planned liquidation by 2025.
The State Border Guard Service does not rule out possible changes to the border crossing procedure for men with disabilities. The decision is being considered in cooperation with the National Security and Defense Council and other bodies after the discovery of abuses with disability registration.
The SBI will investigate cases of unjustified disability of officials. They will check the decisions of the MSEC to establish disability, and criminal proceedings under various articles are possible.
Prime Minister Shmyhal announced the dismissal of the leadership of the MSEC and the relevant department of the Ministry of Health. By the end of the year, the MSEC will be liquidated, a new European model will be introduced, and unreasonable decisions on disability will be reviewed.
President Zelenskyy called for personal responsibility and personnel decisions due to the violations at the MSEC. He emphasized the importance of digitalizing the disability determination process and a full audit of officials' pensions.
The President of Ukraine enacted the NSDC decision on combating corruption in the process of establishing disability. Zelenskyy demands a bill to eliminate medical and social expert commissions from December 31, 2024.
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin announced his resignation on Tuesday. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.
President Zelenskyy chaired a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council to discuss abuses in the MSEC. Decisions on digitalization of processes, verification of declarations and review of unjustified decisions on disability of officials were approved.
The Rivne Regional Prosecutor's Office denied the information about the disability of its head, Andriy Rudnytsky. He receives a long-service pension, and the prosecutor's office employs 8 people with disabilities.
Due to russian aggression, Ukraine has suffered large-scale environmental damage. The conference in Helsinki discussed environmental challenges and mechanisms of liability for environmental damage.
But he claims that 80% of Khmelnytsky prosecutors with disabilities received them before the full-scale invasion.
The russian president explained the refusal by the possible disruption of the summit due to the ICC warrant. He accused the West of trying to politicize the G20.
Andriy Osadchuk believes that the Prosecutor General should resign if the information about 49 prosecutors from Khmelnytsky region with fictitious disabilities is confirmed. The issue will be discussed at the meetings of the Verkhovna Rada Committee.
Prosecutor General Kostin announced an increase in the number of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war. According to him, these are not isolated cases, but an organized policy of the Russian Federation, confirmed by an audio recording of an order from a Russian officer.
Andrey Kostin called on Brazil to execute an arrest warrant for Putin if he attends the G20 summit. The Prosecutor General emphasized the importance of bringing Putin to justice for war crimes.
There are about 1. 7 million cultural artifacts in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine. Minister of Culture Tochytskyi announced that he is working with partners to identify and return the stolen property.
The Prosecutor General's Office has completed an internal investigation into Dmytro Verbytskyi and handed over the materials to the NABU. Earlier, journalists discovered that Verbytskyi's girlfriend had purchased elite property worth UAH 52 million without sufficient official income.