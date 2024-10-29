Prosecutor General Kostin arrives in the Rada - MP
Kyiv • UNN
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin came to the Verkhovna Rada to report on his work. Tomorrow or the day after, the relevant committee will consider the president's motion to dismiss him amid the MSEC scandal.
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Andriy Kostin came to the Verkhovna Rada. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.
"Kostin came to the Rada. He reports on his work. So far, he says he is doing a good job, but he does not mention prosecutors with disabilities," the MP said.
The relevant committee will consider the motion to dismiss Kostin tomorrow or the day after tomorrow28.10.24, 15:02 • 116469 views
Addendum
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submits motions to the Verkhovna Rada to dismiss Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin.
Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced that he had resignedon October 22 amid the MSEC scandal.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after the NSDC meeting on the situation with the MSEC and the abuse of disability by officials of various state bodies that Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin should be politically responsible.
On July 27, 2022 , the Verkhovna Rada supported his appointment as Prosecutor General.
