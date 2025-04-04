NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.
NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.
Security guarantees for Ukraine should make it impossible for Putin to seize Ukrainian territories in the future, NATO Secretary General Rutte said. The Alliance provides Ukraine with the necessary defense support.
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters. He will hold talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte and allies on peace and support for Ukraine.
The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.
The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.
The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.
Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.
NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.
The British Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed further support for Ukraine and recognized the role of the United States in the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Europe's readiness to support a lasting peace.
After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.
Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of the Alliance's collective defense. Tusk stressed the importance of NATO and Poland's readiness to respond to any outcomes of peace talks between the US and Russia. He added that any settlement must guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine.
President Zelensky stated that the United States does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. He considers it a great gift for Russia, as the topic of negotiations is removed.
British special forces have been put on standby for deployment to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. Military experts consider the special forces ideal for leading a "coalition of the willing".
The US is calling for EU participation in a peace agreement in Ukraine as Russia seeks sanctions relief. Washington assures allies of the importance of European participation.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes in Trump's ability to reach a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine. He thinks it's great that Ukraine and the US have agreed on a ceasefire proposal.
The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.
António Costa stated that Europe seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position in peace talks. The EU will strengthen Ukraine's defense with political, financial, and military support.
NATO Secretary General announced the unity of the alliance and the readiness of Europeans to increase support for Ukraine. He stressed the need to achieve a just and lasting peace.
Leaders from various countries, including Ukraine, France, and Great Britain, spoke at the "coalition of the willing" meeting in London. Approximately 25 countries are expected to join the call.
Olga Stefanishyna reminded that the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made by all members of the Alliance. Ukraine is already part of the security space.
Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.
Bloomberg reports that Rutte answered "uh-huh" to the question of whether Trump rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. He also stated the need to normalize relations with Russia after the war.
NATO Secretary General stated the necessity of normalizing relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the continuation of pressure on Russia to ensure the seriousness of negotiations.
The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.
US President Donald Trump assured that Russia will not attack other allies of America. He also noted that the US discussed with Ukraine the issue of territorial concessions.
US President Donald Trump has declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.