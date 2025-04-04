Mark Rutte

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 10194 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 17785 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 57985 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 202267 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 116522 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 381113 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303834 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212767 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243708 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254839 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 51507 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 65489 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 16865 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37231 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121074 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 121999 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 202274 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 381117 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 249511 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 303837 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11114 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 37886 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 66134 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 52131 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 121995 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Mark Rutte

Rutte assured that NATO countries will continue to support Ukraine

NATO countries have assured Ukraine of further support and assistance in building the Armed Forces. The NATO Secretary General stressed that the ceasefire in Ukraine depends on Russia's actions.

War • 01:38 PM • 10172 views

For the entire NATO it is obvious that Russia is a long-term threat - Rutte

NATO Secretary General stated that Russia is a long-term threat to the Alliance, even if the war in Ukraine ends. He added that Xi Jinping is closely watching the war.

War • April 4, 12:41 PM • 9014 views

Ukraine should be given security guarantees that will not allow Putin to attack - Rutte

Security guarantees for Ukraine should make it impossible for Putin to seize Ukrainian territories in the future, NATO Secretary General Rutte said. The Alliance provides Ukraine with the necessary defense support.

War • April 4, 12:10 PM • 7722 views

Focusing on the path to peace and strengthening Ukraine: Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha began a visit to NATO headquarters. He will hold talks with Secretary General Mark Rutte and allies on peace and support for Ukraine.

War • April 3, 12:42 PM • 7622 views

Porsche SE after losses: Automotive holding company considers returning to the defense business

The Porsche SE holding company, which has suffered losses, is considering re-entering the arms market. The company has experience in developing the Leopard tank for the Bundeswehr and is already investing in the development of drones.

Economy • April 3, 11:09 AM • 10471 views

NATO records the largest increase in defense spending since the Cold War

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced a record increase in defense spending. An increase in spending to 3-4% of GDP for European countries and Canada is also being discussed.

News of the World • April 3, 09:53 AM • 10936 views

"Let's discuss military aid for Ukraine": Rutte told what issues will be raised during the NATO meeting

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council will discuss military assistance to Ukraine and support in the fight against Russian aggression. Rutte also stressed the need to increase defense spending.

War • April 3, 09:51 AM • 12223 views

So that Putin does not try to seize even a square kilometer again: Rutte on establishing lasting peace in Ukraine

The NATO Secretary General stated that those guilty of crimes in Bucha must be punished. But the primary task is to end the war and establish lasting peace in Ukraine.

War • April 2, 04:30 PM • 25858 views

NATO will strengthen cooperation with partners, using the experience of the war in Ukraine

Mark Rutte stated that NATO aims to strengthen cooperation with partners in the defense sector and exchange of experience. The Alliance takes into account the experience of the war in Ukraine and analyzes it.

War • April 2, 04:09 PM • 22783 views

"For consultations": Rutte explained the role of NATO at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

NATO Secretary General Rutte stated that the Alliance will provide consultations and recommendations to the "coalition of the willing" on defense, as well as explain the decisions made.

War • April 2, 03:19 PM • 21052 views

As part of the Czech initiative, Ukraine may receive as many munitions this year as last year - Fiala

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated that the Czech ammunition supply initiative could provide Ukraine with the same amount as last year. He emphasized the unity of Europe in supporting Ukraine.

War • March 27, 01:50 PM • 17820 views

Starmer and Rutte discussed support for Ukraine in Paris

The British Prime Minister and the NATO Secretary General discussed further support for Ukraine and recognized the role of the United States in the ceasefire. They reaffirmed Europe's readiness to support a lasting peace.

War • March 27, 01:05 PM • 23098 views

Macron plans to call Trump after the summit of the "coalition of the willing" - Bloomberg

After the summit in Paris, Macron intends to inform Trump about European support for Ukraine and demand commitments from Russia on a ceasefire. The possibility of deploying European troops is being discussed.

War • March 27, 07:58 AM • 135634 views

NATO Secretary General confirmed that the missing US soldiers "died during an incident" in Lithuania

Four American soldiers who disappeared in Lithuania from a training ground near Pabrade have died. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed his condolences to the families and loved ones.

News of the World • March 26, 06:31 PM • 30762 views

Tusk at meeting with Rutte: NATO must be prepared to respond to any outcome of US-Russia talks

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk emphasized the importance of the Alliance's collective defense. Tusk stressed the importance of NATO and Poland's readiness to respond to any outcomes of peace talks between the US and Russia. He added that any settlement must guarantee the sovereignty of Ukraine.

War • March 26, 12:26 PM • 29871 views

Zelensky: Removing the issue of Ukraine's accession to NATO from negotiations is a great gift to the Russian Federation

President Zelensky stated that the United States does not support Ukraine's accession to NATO. He considers it a great gift for Russia, as the topic of negotiations is removed.

War • March 20, 03:58 PM • 15185 views

British special forces ready to go to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission

British special forces have been put on standby for deployment to Ukraine as part of a peacekeeping mission. Military experts consider the special forces ideal for leading a "coalition of the willing".

War • March 19, 11:28 AM • 58822 views

US assures the EU about its role in the agreement in Ukraine amid Russia's desire to lift sanctions - Bloomberg

The US is calling for EU participation in a peace agreement in Ukraine as Russia seeks sanctions relief. Washington assures allies of the importance of European participation.

War • March 19, 08:52 AM • 15181 views

Rutte "fully believes" in Trump's ability to reach a peace agreement in Ukraine because he "knows Putin"

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte believes in Trump's ability to reach a lasting peace agreement in Ukraine. He thinks it's great that Ukraine and the US have agreed on a ceasefire proposal.

War • March 18, 12:28 PM • 15000 views

Mass protests were held in Greenland against Trump's statements about the annexation of the island

The largest protests in history took place in Greenland due to Trump's statements about the annexation of the island. Thousands of people took to the streets, demonstrating unity on the issue of territorial integrity.

News of the World • March 16, 08:27 AM • 20068 views

Europe seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position in peace talks - Costa

António Costa stated that Europe seeks to ensure Ukraine has a strong position in peace talks. The EU will strengthen Ukraine's defense with political, financial, and military support.

War • March 15, 05:54 PM • 31208 views

Rutte after the "coalition of the willing" summit: NATO is resolute and united

NATO Secretary General announced the unity of the alliance and the readiness of Europeans to increase support for Ukraine. He stressed the need to achieve a just and lasting peace.

War • March 15, 04:39 PM • 94984 views

Zelenskyy, Macron, Starmer and others spoke at the "coalition of the willing" meeting

Leaders from various countries, including Ukraine, France, and Great Britain, spoke at the "coalition of the willing" meeting in London. Approximately 25 countries are expected to join the call.

War • March 15, 11:53 AM • 19858 views

Stefanishyna reacted to Rutte's words regarding Ukraine's membership in NATO

Olga Stefanishyna reminded that the decision on Ukraine's membership in NATO is made by all members of the Alliance. Ukraine is already part of the security space.

War • March 14, 03:36 PM • 42487 views

Danish Foreign Minister reacts to Trump's words about elections in Greenland

Lars Løkke Rasmussen commented on Trump's words about the elections in Greenland, where supporters of independence won. Trump believes that this is "good" for the US, but Denmark disagrees.

News of the World • March 14, 02:58 PM • 17485 views

Rutte confirmed that Ukraine's accession to NATO is no longer being considered? What the Secretary General really said

Bloomberg reports that Rutte answered "uh-huh" to the question of whether Trump rejected the possibility of Ukraine joining NATO. He also stated the need to normalize relations with Russia after the war.

War • March 14, 02:48 PM • 15904 views

Rutte: to ensure Russia takes negotiations seriously, pressure on them must continue

NATO Secretary General stated the necessity of normalizing relations with Russia after the war in Ukraine. He emphasized the continuation of pressure on Russia to ensure the seriousness of negotiations.

War • March 14, 12:59 PM • 12993 views

Trump and Rutte's conversation about the annexation of Greenland: Denmark harshly criticized the US President and the NATO Secretary General

The head of the Danish Defense Committee, Rasmus Jarlov, is outraged by Trump and Rutte's discussion of the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized that this would mean war between the two NATO countries.

Politics • March 14, 01:35 AM • 17364 views

I don't think it will happen: Trump on Russia's possible attack on US allies

US President Donald Trump assured that Russia will not attack other allies of America. He also noted that the US discussed with Ukraine the issue of territorial concessions.

War • March 13, 07:16 PM • 17785 views

Trump on Greenland: I think its annexation will happen

US President Donald Trump has declared his confidence in the annexation of Greenland. He emphasized the strategic importance of the island for the United States and promised enrichment to the people of Greenland in the event of accession.

Politics • March 13, 05:32 PM • 45112 views